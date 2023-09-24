Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban shows off her special game day accessories ahead of Ole Miss clash

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, showed out with her game-day outfit as Alabama takes on Ole Miss at the Bryant Denny Stadium. Kristen will be joining thousands of fans as the Tide look to show out in front of their home crowd.

Kristen's passion for her father's team is well-known among Crimson Tide fans. She donned a bright red dress to show her support for Alabama, pairing it up with some dazzling boots and her signature pearls and bracelet.

Kristen has been a supporter of her father's team all her life. She even studied at Alabama, becoming a student assistant for the football team and joining the event staff team at the Bryan-Denny stadium.

She has always been an ardent supporter of the team, attending games and events with enthusiasm. She has had a constant presence across the Roll Tide fandom, adorning the crowd with her array of outfits and fashion choices.

Nick Saban record against Lane Kiffin

Nick Saban and Rebels HC Lane Kiffin have shared a long history. The two first met when the Kiffin-led Tennessee Volunteers squared up against Saban's undefeated Alabama in 2009.

Kiffin would lose that match but left an impression on Saban, leading Alabama to hire him as their offensive coordinator in 2014. They shared a turbulent tenure but would win a national championship in 2016. Soon after, Kiffin and Alabama would part ways.

Across their careers, the two have mostly shared a history dominated by Saban's Alabama.

Saban has a 4-0 record against Kiffin across his career, including the tightly contested matchup with the Vols in 2009. Although Kiffin is trying to settle some scores against Alabama, Saban and Co. seem to be thriving effortlessly.