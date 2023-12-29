The Rose Bowl is around the corner with Nick Saban and his family, especially Kristen Saban and Samira Saban, who have already touched down and settled in Los Angeles, extending their unwavering support in the College Football Playoffs semifinals against the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines.

Amidst all this, Kristen Saban is celebrating her birthday in L.A. with Nick Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira Saban. Taking to Instagram, Samira posted a story, wishing Kristen a happy birthday as she turns 29. She captioned the story,

"Happy birthday to this queen, LYLAS can't wait to frolic together all day today @kristensabansetas"

Screenshot via Instagram (@smearrrrrr)

Nick Saban not happy with recruiting practices

Alabama coach Nick Saban isn’t a fan of the NIL era. When it comes to the changing dynamics of college football recruiting, Saban doesn’t hold back. As he prepares for the CFP semifinal against the Michigan Wolverines, Saban took a detour on "The Pat McAfee Show" to address concerns about the impact of new NIL rules on player commitments.

Co-host Ty Schmit asked Saban about the challenges presented by recruits who verbally commit but later backtrack. In reply, Saban said,

“I think there is one sort of factor involved in recruiting now that did not use to be involved in recruiting, and that's the whole concept of, I don't want to say it is pay for play, but name, image and likeness has turned into something very similar to that.”

He outlined contrasting player motives, with some prioritizing personal and academic development, while others focus on maximizing their deals. Saban stressed the importance of distinguishing between committed players seeking a holistic experience and those merely chasing the best financial offer.

“You have to be aware of, you know, which guys are solid, which guys are coming here for the reasons that you really recruited them, which was to create value for their future and try to allow them to have a really good quality of life while they're doing that,” Saban said.

Nonetheless, the Crimson Tide has its aura when it comes to recruiting, and the opportunity to play under the guidance of Nick Saban has its appeal. This is evident by the fact that Bama already has 23 players committing for the class of 2024 in the early signing period.

