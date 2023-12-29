WATCH: Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira shares snippets from Kristen's birthday celebrations

While Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide awaits its upcoming playoff battle, his daughter, Kristen Saban, recently celebrated her birthday. The head coach’s daughter-in-law, Samira, took to social media to share snippets from Kristen’s birthday party. In the video, the 28-year-old birthday girl can be seen hitting the lava cake.

On Thursday, Samira Saban started the day with a heartwarming birthday wish for her sister-in-law.

“Happy Birthday to this queen. LYLAS can't wait to frolic around all day today,” Samira wrote in her Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Credit: Samira Saban, IG

The snippets just kept on coming as Samira went on to share another photo with flowers all around with a message for Kristen.

“Giving you the me-time you deserve.”

Credit: Samira Saban IG

Then, the duo headed towards the Saltie Girl restaurant in Los Angeles for a meal. Their day supposedly ended with a lava cake dessert at the ‘Catch LA’, a popular seafood restaurant in the City of Angels. It was quite an eventful day for the birthday girl, Kristen Saban.

Expand Tweet

The whole Alabama Crimson Tide team is in California for the Rose Bowl clash with the Michigan Wolverines. And their trip so far has been nothing if not super-eventful.

Kristen Saban: A trip to Los Angeles to remember for a lifetime

Even before the trip started, the adventures for Kristen Saban had already started. She boarded the flight from Detroit, Michigan, so naturally, it was full of Wolverine fans. Kristen remained low-key on the flight, wearing a Detroit Lions cap and even going so far as ripping Alabama tags from her luggage.

The whole Saban family got together in Los Angeles and took a trip to Disneyland. According to Samira Saban, the day of the trip to the theme park was ‘magical’. A video of Nick Saban and his wife being paraded around on the ‘Street USA’ also went viral on social media, drawing hilarious reactions from college football fans.

Coach Saban will lead his Crimson Tide squad out for another shot at a national title, the eighth of his career. And Kristen Saban, along with her mother, Terry Saban, and sister-in-law, Samira Saban, would be among Alabama's greatest supporters at the Rose Bowl.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season