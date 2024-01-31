Nick Saban's daughter Kristen promotes former Alabama HC's brand-new kids apparel line on IG

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban has announced an exciting update for Alabama fans and their beloved former coach. After spending the last 17 years in Tuscaloosa, Coach Saban decided to call it quits in a sudden decision that shook the CFB world.

As Saban navigates his way through retirement life, Kristen shared a story on Instagram that a new line of Saban's kids apparel has beem launched for fans. That's in collaboration with his foundation called the Nick's Kids Foundation, and all proceeds from the sale will go towards the foundation's goals and objectives.

"Shop Coach Saban's favorite shirts, sweaters and more in our new online store", Kristen wrote in her story while linking the store's page.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Credits: Kristen Saban's Instagram

After retirement, Nick Saban is doing a lot for charity. He recently participated in the Mr. October Celebirty Golf Classic hosted by NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson. The aim of the golf classic is to help improve STEM education and employment opportunities for underprivileged kids through the Mr. October Foundation.

Moreover, Nick Saban will also be participating in this year's Annexus Pro-AM on Feb. 7 at the UM Phoenix Open. The golf tournament will include other celebrities like former NFL star Larry Fitzgerald, NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. The goal of the event along with the collaboration of Thunderbird charities is to improve the quality of life in Arizona.

Also Read: Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban shares hearty video with Kristen Saban on IG 'sisters day'

Nick Saban's daughter in love with adorable Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift moment

On Sunday, the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to clinch the AFC Championship and advance to the Super Bowl LVIII.

Postgame, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shared an adorable moment with his girlfriend and music sensation Taylor Swift. Kristen being a die-hard swiftie, she couldn't get enough of the viral moment and gushed about it on social media, tweeting:

"This is literally all I care about right now."

Expand Tweet

The Chiefs will defend their Lombardi trophy against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Read More: Diehard Taylor Swift fan Kristen Saban showcases her love for Alabama football with a Travis Kelce analogy