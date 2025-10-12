"Draft stock is tanked," "He really quit": CFB fans react as Drew Allar suffers season-ending injury in Penn State's loss to Northwestern

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar's 2025 campaign came to an unfortunate end on Saturday. The third-year starter suffered a season-ending injury during their disappointing 22-21 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.During a third-and-four play in the fourth quarter, Drew Allar tried to run with the ball to score a first down. However, he was tackled by two Northwestern defenders as he fell to the ground. The quarterback could be seen holding his leg as he struggled to get up.Medical officials checked on Allar on the field before carting him off to the locker room. Penn State coach James Franklin later confirmed that Allar will be out for the rest of the season.Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Allar's injury and Penn State's future this season.Marty @MartyL_53LINKLegitimately feel bad for Drew. He had so much pressure on him to be the guy that got PSU over the hump. He didn’t, and now his draft stock is tankedBuckeye Ferg 🌰 @_theyhatetyLINK@espn Wonder if this is an actual injury issue or an attempt to not tank his draft stock anymoreNames of the Games @namesofthegamesLINK@espn Bro really quit😂Vince Hickey @LaMachine55LINK@espn Draft stock plummetitis!!!!JJ @jj_ole24NFLLINK@espn Buddy didn’t wanna play for James Franklin anymoreUndaunted @NvictusManeoLINK@espn Fastest draft stock drop in historyAllar joined the Nittany Lions back in 2022. He served as a backup during his freshman campaign before taking over as the starting quarterback a year later. In the past two seasons, he recorded 5,958 yards and 49 touchdowns passing, along with 10 rushing touchdowns.Last season, he helped his team qualify for the 12-team playoffs. Penn State made it to the Orange Bowl semifinal game, where they unfortunately lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Allar was eligible to declare for this year's draft. However, he decided to return for his final year of collegiate eligibility.Before his season-ending injury on Saturday, the quarterback helped Penn State put up a 3-2 record. In five games, he tallied 963 yards and eight touchdowns passing. Against Northwestern, Drew Allar completed 13 of the 20 passes he attempted for 137 yards, along with one rushing touchdown and an interception.CFB analyst shares his honest thoughts on Drew Allar's season-ending injuryAfter the game, college football analyst Adam Breneman shared a post on social media. He discussed Drew Allar's injury and how he will miss the rest of the season.Breneman also pointed out how he could have been a first-round pick if he had declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Instead, the quarterback decided to return to play for Penn State. He also wished Allar a speedy recovery.&quot;My heart hurts for Drew Allar,&quot; Breneman tweeted. &quot;He could've gone to the draft last year and been a first-round pick but he came back because he loves Penn State and wanted to make a run. He was let down by a lot of people and wasn't always put in the best position to succeed.&quot;&quot;He wasn't perfect either. But he embodied toughness and what Penn State is all about. Wishing 15 a speedy recovery and an incredible NFL career.&quot;With Allar out of the picture, the Penn State Nittany Lions now have Ethan Grunkemeyer and Jaxon Smolik as options on the quarterback depth chart. They are next scheduled to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Oct.18.