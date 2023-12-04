"Drake curse strikes again" - Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs missing out on playoff berth leaves CFB world drawing wild assumptions

Georgia fans were left blaming the infamous "Drake curse" after an old image of the rapper in the Bulldogs zip-up sweatshirt went viral online. The then-No. 1 Dawgs played in the SEC championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday and had their 29-game winning streak snapped while missing the College Football Playoff entirely.

The 27-24 loss has left fans relating it to Drake sporting UGA colors, with theories and hilarious reactions running wild on X.

"Drake curse strikes again," a fan wrote.

Drake originally posted the image to his Instagram account in October:

After losing the SEC championship game, the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs had a huge slide as they were announced as the sixth-ranked team, according to the College Football Playoff committee. That is a major discrepancy after their first loss since December 2021.

Who else has the "Drake curse" affected?

Many fans say the supposed "Drake curse" has affected several teams and individual athletes since the Canadian rapper started publicly rooting for sports teams across the spectrum.

One of the other college football teams he "cursed" was the Alabama Crimson Tide, when he backed the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2019 national championship game against the Clemson Tigers. However, the Tide lost 44-16 in one of the worst defeats since coach Nick Saban took over.

Other teams and athletes allegedly involved with the "Drake curse" include Serena Williams, Connor McGregor, the Golden State Warriors, the Kentucky Wildcats and Johnny Manziel.

Should the Georgia Bulldogs be upset about their CFP ranking?

The Georgia Bulldogs went from the top-ranked team to sixth in a week due to Saturday's loss to Alabama. However, coach Kirby Smart said he still thinks they deserve to make the College Football Playoff with one loss.

"They are to rank the best teams in order, and that's what they do," Smart said after the game. "Just keep that word in mind: best teams... I think it's the eye test. When you look at what we've done this season, to go on the road and the teams we beat and the teams that were in the top 20 that we were able to beat.

"I don't know if this is right or not, but in the CFP era, the team that goes in as [No. 1], I don't think has fallen out of that."

Smart is right, as Georgia is the first team to enter the conference championship week as the top-ranked team and not to make the College Football Playoff. They deserve to be upset at the committee, but their soft schedule did not help either.

The 2023 CFP will see No. 1 Michigan play No. 4 Alabama while No. 2 Washington takes on No. 3 Texas.