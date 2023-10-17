Drake Maye NFL Draft Projection: Where could UNC star QB land in 2024? Draft stock explored

Drake Maye is widely projected to be the second quarterback off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Maye has been the starting quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels since 2022. In his freshmen season, Maye played just four games, attempting 10 passes.

Since taking over as the starting quarterback, Maye is 15-5 and has a 67% completion percentage. He has helped the Tar Heels become a top team in the ACC.

Given that Maye is considered to be the second-best quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, it's very likely he will be a top-three pick, as quarterbacks always go early.

What are college pundits thinking about Drake Maye's draft stock?

Drake Maye is the second-ranked quarterback, behind Caleb Williams, and has been stuck there all season.

Maye is mocked to go third overall, as the Chicago Bears currently hold the first and second overall picks. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah says that Maye is the definition of a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

"Maye is the definition of a prototype. He has everything you would want in a franchise quarterback. He's big, athletic and instinctive. He can deliver the ball accurately to all three levels of the field, and he has the feel/touch to change trajectory and velocity, depending on what each throw requires.

"He has an innate feel to sense pressure, drift away from it and get the ball where it needs to go. When needed, he can really drive and power the ball into small windows."

Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Drake Maye as the second-best prospect in the 2024 NFL Class. Kiper has nothing but praise for Maye, as he says that the UNC quarterback looks to be a great NFL quarterback:

"He looks the part of a big-time NFL signal-caller. Maye can make every throw with ease. He's accurate on the move and can pick up first downs with his legs.

"He varies his pass speeds really well. He knows when to take a little off to make it easier for his receivers. He has outstanding touch on vertical throws."

It seems that Drake Maye is a lock to go in the top five and could even find himself in the top three.

