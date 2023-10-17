2024 NFL Draft Risers & Sliders after CFB Week 7: Alabama RB McClellan, LSU's Charles Turner give hope while BYU QB Kedon Slovis disappoints

It was an exciting weekend of college games, as two previously unbeaten Pac-12 teams lost, including a thriller between Oregon and Washington that was decided in the final seconds.

There was also movement from next-level prospects, as several players cemented themselves as Day 2 selections while others are making their way up the board.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Risers and sliders from Week 7 of college football

Alabama's Jase McClellan in action against Arkansas in Week 7

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Jase McClellan/RB/Alabama

The Crimson Tide pulled it out against Arkansas despite Nick Saban unnecessarily moving away from the running game late on. Thankfully for the Tide and their fans, McClellan did the heavy lifting in the first half, enabling Alabama to build a 21-6 lead.

The senior ended the game with 83 yards on 16 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per tote and pushing the Razorbacks defense down the field. McClellan is a well-built back at 5-foot-10, 212 pounds, and punishes defenders on the interior with his ability to pick up a lot of yardage off contact.

He also has the foot quickness necessary to dart around defenders or improvise when plays break down. He's never been much of a pass catcher out of the backfield, but McClellan will be a solid middle-round pick for a team needing a rotational running back.

T.J. Tampa/CB/Iowa State

It’s been an up-and-down season for Iowa State, starting with the gambling scandal that engulfed the program before the first game. However, Tampa has been a steady force for the Cyclones' defense from the get-go.

Graded by scouts as a potential third-round pick before the season, Tampa has lived up to expectations and improved his game in 2023. He was terrific during ISU’s victory over Cincinnati, intercepting one pass and breaking up another as well as recording three tackles.

He also performed well on coverage units. For the season, Tampa has two INTs and six PBUs, solid numbers considering opponents rarely throw in his direction.

You may also like 2024 NFL Draft TE rankings

Charles Turner III/C/LSU

The class of centers for the 2024 NFL Draft is without any one dominant player, as the Sportskeeda mock draft simulator will show. There are no top-45 prospects at present time, but Turner III is making his case to be the first player drafted at the position.

His play during LSU’s win over Auburn was outstanding, as Turner was rock-solid and gave no ground to his opponent’s two highly rated defensive tackles.

The senior isn’t the most graceful on the field, but he gets the job done with great fundamentals, football intelligence and a nasty attitude. Scouts gave Turner a fifth-round grade entering the season, but I’ve stamped him as a third-round prospect.

Cedric Gray/LB/North Carolina

Cedric Gray/LB/North Carolina Donovan Smith of the Houston Cougars

With his teammate Power Echols being a Week 3 riser, it was only a matter of time before Gray made this list. I could no longer wait after his performance against the Miami Hurricanes.

Gray led the game with 10 tackles, including one for loss, broke up a pass, and came away with an interception that UNC converted to take a two-score lead. He leads the unbeaten Tar Heels with 52 tackles after six games, but he’s also been credited with six quarterback hurries and three pass defenses.

Gray tips the scales under 230 pounds, but he’s super athletic and has a three-down game. Look for him to land in the second round of next year’s draft.

More on the NFL Draft by Tony Pauline: 2024 NFL Draft WR rankings

Sam Pinckney/WR/Coastal Carolina

Despite a super-productive season that included 71 catches for 996 yards as a fifth-year senior in 2022, Pinckney opted to return for the extra year of eligibility handed out by the NCAA as a result of Covid.

It has worked out for Pinckney thus far, as he has caught 35 passes for 545 yards during the Chanticleers’ five games.

Highlights included nine receptions for 139 yards in the season opener against UCLA and seven catches for 102 yards during last week’s upset over Appalachian State.

Pinckney is a well-built receiver with long arms (32.5 inches) and reliable hands. More of a possession receiver, he’s comparable to Jason Brownlee, the UDFA from Southern Mississippi who's on the active roster of the New York Jets.

Donovan Smith/QB/Houston

Donovan Smith

After living in obscurity on the bench at Texas Tech, Smith has found his groove after transferring to Houston. The junior has been on a tear recently and is playing great football. Smith completed 75 percent of his passes in the last three games, throwing for just under 900 yards with nine TDs.

He has made some magnificent passes and has been dead-on with his pass placement. Smith has also shown great poise and rarely gets flustered, as was evident during the Cougars’ last-second win over West Virginia this past weekend.

Smith has pocket-passer size but also has the athleticism to be used as an RPO quarterback. His upside is incredible, as has been his development, and Smith is a quarterback to keep an eye on.

Ja'Quan Sheppard/CB/Maryland - Sleeper Prospect

The Terps lost a heartbreaker to Illinois on a last-second field goal, but it was another step in the right direction for Sheppard.

The Cincinnati transfer has built a buzz around himself in the scouting community and continues to improve his game.

Against the Fighting Illini, Sheppard was credited with three PBUs, giving him five this season.

He measures a legitimate 6-foot-2 and plays tough, physical football. Despite the fact that he needs to polish his game, scouts who cover the Maryland area believe Sheppard could land on Day 2 of the draft.

That's not bad for a player who was ignored coming in the season.

You may also like: 2024 NFL Draft QB rankings

Brandon Porter/WR/Incarnate Word - Small-school Prospect

Porter is a player I’ve had on my radar for three years since his time at Northern Arizona. He’s an electrifying wide receiver with home-run-hitting speed and the ability to score whenever the ball’s in his hands.

Expand Tweet

During his first season with IWU in 2022, Porter caught 37 passes for 600 yards, an average of more than 16 yards per catch, with six TDs. In five games this season, Porter’s numbers include 33 receptions for 558 yards (16.9 yards per catch) with three TDs.

He has also been a productive return specialist in the past. Porter did struggle with injuries in the middle of his career, which must be investigated, but he has the tools to line up as a slot receiver/punt returner on Sundays.

Kedon Slovis/QB/BYU - Slider

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) yells before playing from the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NCAA college football game

Slovis is a classic case of a talented athlete who has never met expectations.

He had stops at USC and Pittsburgh before moving to BYU this season. However, like his two prior universities, it has been nothing but inconsistency for Slovis at his new school.

During the loss to TCU, Slovis completed just 44 percent of his throws for 152 yards. His first pass of the day was an indicator of things to come, as he threw a pick-six and TCU never looked back.

Just like in the four previous years, Slovis flashes brilliance but continually proves that he lacks any semblance of a complete game.

Tony Pauline is a consulting editor and an NFL Draft Analyst for Sportskeeda. Read Tony’s work here and follow him on Twitter: @TonyPauline.