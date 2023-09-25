NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 2024 NFL Draft WR rankings: Texas’ Adonai Mitchell climbing up the ladder but Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. still top 

2024 NFL Draft WR rankings: Texas’ Adonai Mitchell climbing up the ladder but Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. still top 

By Tony Pauline
Modified Sep 26, 2023 02:12 GMT
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia
2024 NFL Draft WR rankings: Adonai Mitchell climbing up the ladder but Marvin Harrison Jr. still top

In the day and age of the passing attack, the receiver position has become a high priority in the NFL. And much to the delight of franchises around the league, the NFL Draft has offered a lot of talent at the position in recent years. Part of the reason behind this is that college football programs are reliant on talented pass catchers to run the spread offense on Saturdays.

Looking ahead to 2024, there will be one great prospect at the top of the receiver board, but the talent quickly falls off and there’s not a lot of depth compared to recent years.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is all he’s cracked up to be and justifies the hype surrounding him. He’s a tall, fluid wideout with natural pass-catching hands and sneaky speed. He has great bloodlines and can be defined as a game-controlling receiver with game-breaking ability. I believe he’s a better version of Garrett Wilson, the former Ohio State receiver presently tearing it up for the New York Jets.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Emeka Egbuka is in the unenviable position of playing on the same team with Harrison as the Buckeyes’ No. 2 receiver, yet the junior would be the primary target on just about any other college program in the nation. He lacks the size and game-breaking ability of his teammate, yet he’s a reliable wideout who easily separates from defenders and finds ways to get open.

Some will be surprised that I have Texas’ Adonai Mitchell rated over teammate Xavier Worthy, but I believe time will prove me correct. Mitchell is someone I’ve had on my radar since he was a freshman at Georgia and displayed himself to be a game-changing receiver for Stetson Bennett.

Injuries sidelined him most of 2022, yet Mitchell returned for the College Football Playoff and made several huge plays for the Bulldogs. He’s bigger than his teammate and much more sure-handed, and though he’s not as fast, has the speed to break it deep.

Texas Baylor Football
Texas Baylor Football

Worthy is an electrifying skill player prone to altering games with huge plays. He’s super quick and fast, and he plays with a second gear. He’s also small, struggles for the contested grab and does not possess the surest of hands, unlike his teammate.

Jermaine Burton will be interesting to watch this season. He’s made several huge plays for the Crimson Tide thus far and shows himself to be a game-changing wideout. He possesses decent size, next-level playing speed and reliable hands. The conundrum for Burton this season is the quarterback play at Alabama, which has been anywhere from inconsistent to awful during the first month of the season.

As I reported in the middle of September, Malik Nabers is expected to enter the draft, and he draws a variety of opinions in the scouting community. At the top of his game, Nabers is a game-controlling wideout, as he proved against Mississippi State. Predraft workouts will be critical in determining his final draft grade.

Ranking the top WR prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft WR Rankings

Grade

Rnd

Full Name

School

Yr

4.22

1st

Marvin Harrison Jr

Ohio State

3Jr

4.02

1st

Emeka Egbuka

Ohio State

3Jr

3.99

1-2

Adonai Mitchell

Texas

3Jr

3.95

2nd

Xavier Worthy

Texas

3Jr

3.80

2nd

Jermaine Burton

Alabama

4Sr

3.79

3rd

Malik Nabers

LSU

3Jr

3.76

3rd

Tre Harris

Mississippi

5Sr

3.74

3rd

Troy Franklin

Oregon

3Jr

3.72

3rd

Jalen McMillan

Washington

4Sr

3.66

3rd

Rome Odunze

Washington

4Sr

3.62

3rd

Moose Muhammad III

Texas A&M

5Sr

3.58

4th

Tory Horton

Colorado State

4Sr

3.56

4th

Dorian Singer

USC

3Jr

3.55

4th

Keon Coleman

Florida State

4Jr

3.54

4th

Ja'Corey Brooks

Alabama

3Jr

3.53

4th

Jalil Farooq

Oklahoma

3Jr

3.52

4th

Malachi Corley

Western Kentucky

4Sr

3.51

4th

Devaughn Vele

Utah

5Sr

3.50

4th

Jordan Whittington

Texas

5Sr

3.48

5th

Ladd McConkey

Georgia

4Jr

3.47

5th

Bru McCoy

Tennessee

5Sr

3.46

5th

Jared Brown

Coastal Carolina

4Jr

3.45

5th

Da'Quan Felton

Virginia Tech

4Sr

3.45

5th

Roman Wilson

Michigan

4Sr

3.44

5th

Antwane Wells Jr.

South Carolina

4Sr

3.43

5th

Silas Bolden

Oregon State

4Jr

3.43

5th

Kyren Lacy

LSU

4Jr

3.42

5th

Julian Fleming

Ohio State

4Sr

3.41

5th

Jacob Cowing

Arizona

5Sr

3.39

5-6

Tayvion Robinson

Kentucky

5Sr

3.39

5-6

Ainias Smith

Texas A&M

5Sr

3.39

5-6

Cornelius Johnson

Michigan

5Sr

3.38

6th

Key'Shawn Smith

SMU

4Jr

3.38

6th

Jaxon Janke

South Dakota State

5Sr

3.38

6th

Brenden Rice

USC

4Sr

3.38

6th

Anthony Lowe

Tiffin

4Sr

3.37

6th

Jaden Walley

Mississippi State

4Sr

3.37

6th

Devontez Walker

North Carolina

4Sr

3.37

6th

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Georgia

4Sr

3.36

6th

Jaylin Lane

Virginia Tech

4Sr

3.36

6th

Jadon Janke

South Dakota State

5Sr

3.35

6th

Savion Williams

TCU

4Sr

3.35

6th

Tahj Washington

USC

5Sr

3.34

6th

Beaux Collins

Clemson

3Jr

Quick Links

Edited by Tony Pauline
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...