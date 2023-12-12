Drake Maye’s girlfriend reacts as former North Carolina QB bids farewell to CFB - “So proud of you”

North Carolina's star quarterback Drake Maye has officially declared his entry into the NFL draft. This marks the end of his collegiate career at UNC. The decision means Maye will not participate in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against West Virginia.

In an Instagram post, Maye expressed his gratitude, stating:

"It’s been a pleasure🤟 Thank you Carolina🐏❤️"

His girlfriend, Ann Michael Hudson, also echoed support on Instagram, commenting:

"So proud of you ❤️ can't wait to see your next chapter unfold."

Hudson also shared Maye's story on her IG, captioning it with three heart emojis.

Drake Maye has a deep connection to UNC. Talking to ESPN, he said:

“This is the place I always wanted to play quarterback. Thinking back over my time in college, I couldn't imagine playing anywhere else. I wanted to play here at North Carolina, and I wouldn't change a thing.”

Drake Maye will now end his two-year tenure as starting quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels. The redshirt sophomore concludes his college football journey with an impressive 17-9 record as a starter. Maye is expeected to be a highly sought-after NFL prospect in the upcoming draft.

Is Drake Maye ready for the NFL?

Gearing up for the 2024 NFL draft, Maye will be determined to showcase his skills, competitiveness, and character to potential teams.

“Playing quarterback in the NFL is a mental game. I want to show the NFL not only my competitive edge, but that I'm a winner and a leader and I'm ready to take on a franchise,” said Maye.

"This is the best decision for me and my future. It was my lifelong dream to play quarterback at North Carolina, and I get a chance to check off another dream and play quarterback in the NFL," he added.

He’s touted to be the No. 1 draft pick alongside Caleb Williams. Analysts are of the view that the Chicago Bears who have the top pick, courtesy of a trade with the Carolina Panthers, might fancy a chance and target Drake Maye for the 2024 NFL season.

