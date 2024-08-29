With many conversations around Arch Manning's playing status on the Texas Longhorns, fans can finally let out a sigh of relief as the quarterback will stay with the squad and play for another year. Quinn Ewers will be the starting quarterback, making Manning his backup.

Although fans want to see Manning make explosive plays, the former Super Bowl champion Drew Brees offered shocking advice to the QB.

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer suggested that the best thing for Manning is to spend five years at the University of Texas.

“The best thing for Arch Manning is to spend five years at the University of Texas,” Brees said via The Athletic. “I’ll pause and let everybody just absorb that.”

"That’d be the best thing for him is just stay there, lock in, learn, grow, develop, become an incredible leader for that team and make a run at some national championships," Brees added "Then, he will be the most prepared going into the NFL at that point."

Staying at the University of Texas seems like an unlikely proposition, as it will keep him in college till 2027. Additionally, Manning's statistics in his first year with Texas were pedestrian, as he only completed 2-of-5 passes for 30 yards in two games.

Will Arch Manning play against Colorado State in the Week 1 matchup?

The Texas Longhorns will face Colorado State in the team's season-opener game on August 31. Steve Sarkisian was asked about the possibility of playing Arch Manning in the first half of the game.

"We'll find out," Sarkisian said via On3.

The coach acknowledged the reporter's attempt to get information about the highly-touted Manning's potential playing time.

"It was a nice slide to try to slide there in there," he added.

Sarkisian wants as many players from the Texas roster to play against the Colorado State game, especially in the first half. He noted that Texas has a deep roster and he wants to get those players comfortable and involved in the game.

Do you think there's an opportunity for Arch Manning to play in the season opener game? Let us know your thoughts in the discussion box.

