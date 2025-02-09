"Drop the bag on him": Shannon Sharpe cracks up Deion Sanders with hilarious request for Colorado AD

Deion Sanders has made it clear—he’s staying in Colorado. The Buffaloes’ head coach reaffirmed his commitment to the program on Thursday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," shutting down any speculation about an NFL move.

Joining Stephen A. Smith, Cam Newton, Shannon Sharpe, and Molly Qerim, Sanders said:

“I absolutely love it there. I’m not using them as a stepping stone to land anywhere else.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sharpe, never one to miss a moment, turned to Colorado Athletic Director Rick George and joked:

“Rick, drop the bag on him.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

Despite interest from the Dallas Cowboys in January, Sanders dismissed the idea of returning to the NFL. He also criticized the league’s reduced practice intensity compared to his playing days:

“As a football enthusiast, I couldn’t take it. … There’s no way I could allow that to happen on my watch,” Sanders said [H/t SI].

His son, Shedeur Sanders, echoed that confidence in November, telling reporters:

“Dad is staying for sure.”

Deion has repeatedly reinforced that stance, stating during Super Bowl week:

“I love Colorado with all my heart, mind, and soul.”

Deion Sanders’ vision for Colorado’s 2025 season

Colorado’s 2025 schedule presents a rare opportunity: seven home games, a first since 1982. The Buffaloes face a mix of non-conference tests—Georgia Tech (Aug. 30), Delaware (Sept. 6), and Wyoming (Sept. 20)—before tackling key Big 12 road matchups against Utah (Oct. 25), TCU (Oct. 4), and Kansas State (Nov. 29).

Sanders sees this schedule as a launchpad for a Big 12 title run and a shot at the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, despite criticism of its perceived softness.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (Credits: IMAGN)

Quarterback transition & key returners

With Shedeur Sanders heading to the NFL, Colorado moved quickly to secure talent, landing Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and elite recruit Julian Lewis. Meanwhile, OT Jordan Seaton and defensive anchors Preston Hodge and Samuel Okunlola return to stabilize a retooled lineup.

Building for 2026 & defensive adjustments

Deion Sanders isn’t just focused on 2025—he’s already courting top prospects like five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson to sustain long-term success.

Defense remains a priority after allowing 34.5 PPG in 2024. The Buffaloes expect a mix of transfers and returning players to tighten up a unit that struggled against top offenses.

Despite skepticism surrounding last season’s 9-4 record, expectations are higher than ever. Deion Sanders must prove Colorado can handle elite competition—and he welcomes the challenge.

Also Read: “We’re changing it right now”: Coach Prime doesn’t hesitate before approving Warren Sapp’s request ahead of CU’s 2025 season

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place