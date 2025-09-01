"Dude is a fraud": CFB fans roast LaNorris Sellers after he gets sacked 4 times during South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech clash

LaNorris Sellers helped the South Carolina Gamecocks secure a 24-11 victory over Virginia Tech in their season opener on Sunday. The quarterback completed 12 of the 19 passes he attempted for 209 yards and two total touchdowns. However, Sellers was also sacked a total of four times by the Hokies' defense.

Ad

Despite leading his team to victory in his debut as the starting quarterback, fans were not happy with LaNorris Sellers' performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They took to social media to roast him for getting sacked four times in the game while criticising his game.

J_willi @williams_boy34 @gogamecocks This the same dude who yall said is better than Lagway? Lmfaoo RB at QB. He’s dog shit

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

HokieHavoc @HokieHavoc @SportsCenter @SECNetwork Watch the game and you know this dude is a fraud

Ad

Pupinater @tygeezy @SECBarstool Sacks are a QB stat.

Ad

JAG Golf Sales @jaggolfsales @gogamecocks Has absolutely no feel for the pass rush. 🤦🏾‍♂️

Ad

reclusive. @_ariesssK man a straight bum

Ad

CTE DAN @jujufufuju @gogamecocks He’s got to make quicker decisions

Ad

In the first quarter, Sellers gave South Carolina an early lead after scoring a 15-yard rushing touchdown. However, he was sacked in the end zone quickly after that rewarded the Virginia Tech Hokies with a team safety.

In the second quarter, Brent Pry's team further minimized the deficit thanks to a 29-yard field goal by John Love. However, the Gamecocks responded with a field goal of their own to make the score 10-5 before John Love scored an impressive 56-yard field goal.

Ad

At the end of the first half, Sellers and his team had a 10-8 lead over the Hokies. Vicari Swain's 80-yard punt return gave them a better advantage in the second half, after which LaNorris Sellers sealed the victory for the Gamecocks with a 64-yard TD pass to Nyck Harbor.

LaNorris Sellers shares his thoughts on South Carolina's season-opening victory against Virginia Tech

Both teams met for the first time since 1991. LaNorris Sellers helped the Gamecocks secure a three-game winning streak in this rivalry series after Sunday's game.

Ad

In the post-game press conference, the quarterback shared his thoughts on starting the season with a victory.

"I mean, it always feels good to get a win," Sellers said as per On3. "It's a hard win, that's a good team. A lot of tradition and history in that program. Just to go out, fight like we did, (and) come through in the fourth quarter. It just felt good."

The South Carolina Gamecocks next take on the SC State Bulldogs on September 6. It will be broadcast on SECN+ and ESPN+ at 7:00 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Virginia Tech Hokies Fan? Check out the latest Hokies depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place