“Dude should give Jeanty a cut” “Well deserved”: CFB world divided as Spencer Danielson signs $11M contract extension with Boise State

Boise State coach Spencer Danielson had a fairytale first full season in charge of the Broncos, leading them to an undefeated Mountain West championship. On the back of Heisman Trophy runner-up, running back Ashton Jeanty's sensational season, the team also reached the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed, losing in the Fiesta Bowl to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

On Tuesday, Boise State rewarded Danielson with a five-year deal, which will double his salary to $2.2 million, according to ESPN. Danielson's previous deal was worth $6.5 million over five years.

His new deal will begin with $2 million annually and will increase by $100,000 yearly, costing $11 million for its entirety. Danielson will be the second-highest paid coach in the MWC behind UNLV Rebels coach Dan Mullen ($3.5 million), and tied with Utah State Aggies coach Bronco Mendenhall.

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Danielson's contract extension.

"What's the game plan?" " Uh, give it to Jeanty." Dude should give Jeanty a cut of that," one said.

"Yall mean Jeanty led them lol Congrats tho," another wrote.

"For whaaaaat?! All he did was run Jeanty to the ground. Make him prove it," one commented.

Some were in full support of the Broncos giving their coach the extension.

"Well deserved!" one fan tweeted.

"He's worth every penny," another fan tweeted.

"Deserved and more!" a fan wrote.

Spencer Danielson has been a success at Boise State

Spencer Danielson has been a success as the coach of the Boise State Broncos, leading them to a Mountain West championship as an interim coach after taking the job midway through the 2023 season. He has a 15-3 record, with his only losses against the UCLA Bruins in the L.A. Bowl, a narrow defeat to Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks during the 2024 regular season and to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl.

Danielson has had a long association with the Broncos after joining the staff as a graduate assistant in 2017 and working his way up the ranks of the program. He was Boise State's defensive line coach in 2019 before briefly serving as the team's head coach in 2021 after Bryan Harsin took the job at Auburn.

Danielson was promoted to the defensive coordinator position in 2022 under Andy Avalos before succeeding him in an interim capacity when he was fired in 2023. In 2024, he got the role permanently following the Broncos' MWC championship win.

After leading Boise State to the inaugural expanded College Football Playoff last year and retaining the conference championship, Danielson was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year.

