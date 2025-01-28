“Dude thinks he’s Peyton” “Let’s go!”: CFB fans have mixed reactions as Arch Manning gears up to be Texas’ QB1 in 2025

Arch Manning began training for the 2025 college football season with Texas on Monday. The Longhorns have commenced their offseason conditioning for the returning players and early enrollees, and plenty of focus was on the quarterback.

There’s a lot of anticipation among the Longhorns fans ahead of 2025 as Arch Manning is expected to be the team's starting quarterback. This comes after the departure of Quinn Ewers to the NFL. Ewers was the starting Longhorns QB for the past three seasons.

On Monday, the football program posted a photo of Arch Manning on the first day of offseason training on their social media accounts, captioning it:

“Day One”

The post gained several reactions from college football fans. While a lot of the fans see good times coming for the program in the new era, others expressed their doubt about Manning's ability to lead an offense. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

"This dude thinks he’s Peyton manning 🤨," one fan wrote.

"Let’s go!!!!!" a Texas fan said.

Some fans were excited about the upcoming season and shared their reactions to the photograph.

"I’ve seen enough, we’re winning the national championship next season," a fan wrote.

"Oh my god, we’re winning it all," another fan wrote.

Some other fans did not react as happily to the photo.

"That boy is going to going to break y’all’s heart…," a fan said.

"Hyping up a yawn is crazy," another fan wrote.

Arch Manning opens the 2025 Heisman Trophy race as favorite according to sportsbooks

With Arch Manning preparing for his first season as Texas' starting quarterback, he is stepping into the role with high expectations already surrounding him. The former five-star recruit is expected to carry on his family’s legacy in the upcoming season.

Manning enters the season as the Heisman Trophy favorite with +700 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. With just two starts in his college football career at Texas, this is unprecedented and showcases the high level of expectation from the QB.

Should he go on to win the coveted award, he will be the third Texas player to earn the honor. The previous two Longhorns to win the Heisman Trophy were Earl Campbell in 1977 and Ricky Williams in 1998. He will also be the program's first quarterback winner of the award if he wins it all.

The players who trail him in the Heisman odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook are LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (+900), Penn State's Drew Allar (+1000), Clemson's Cade Klubnik (+1400) and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin (+1500).

