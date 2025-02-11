Fre͏sh off ͏a stel͏la͏r f͏reshma͏n season a͏t Alabama, Ryan W͏illiam͏s is͏ makin͏g ͏headlines again, this͏ time off the field. The yo͏u͏ng wide recei͏ver, w͏ho rac͏ke͏d up 48 catches ͏for 865 yards and eight͏ touch͏downs in 2͏02͏4,͏ h͏as signed an NIL deal with͏ Sa͏lly Hansen.͏

Williams revealed on Instagram that he has been painting his nails before every game since high school, a ritual he started with his younger sister. Over time, it became his signature look, with him even switching colors based on opponents or themes.

Now, just like former Duke star Jared McCain, who signed a similar NIL deal last year. Williams is cashing in on his unique style. With a reported $2.3M On3 NIL valuation, the deal further solidifies his growing brand.

However, not all fans are thrilled. Social media erupted with a debate over his latest endorsement.

“Dudes painting their nails has got to stop,” one wrote.

“Ngl not my thing, but for 2.3M I would paint every finger and toe nail I have in rainbows and unicorns. Crazy to clown on him for making more off some finger nails than most of y’all will touch in your lifetime,” another said.

Some saw the criticism as an overreaction.

“Waiting for the flock of insecure men crying about some painted nails,” one fan commented.

“But when Caleb did it y’all were insecure af abt it,” one fan commented.

Not all reactions were negative. A fan made it clear that Williams’ talent speaks louder than anything else.

“That’s my ultimate team WR. Nothing can make me hate you King,” a fan said.

“Nail polish dudes. Was Tampax not available?,” another said.

Ryan Williams turns game-changing plays into multi-million Dollar NIL deals

Ryan Williams isn’t just a star on the field, he’s a brand in the making. With endorsements from Uber Eats, Hollister, Nintendo and Epic Games, the Alabama wide receiver has positioned himself among college football’s biggest earners. After his breakout performance against Georgia, his NIL valuation went up from $768K to $2.3 million.

Williams' partnership with Epic Games aligns him with one of the biggest names in gaming, a move that further cements his influence beyond football. With his growing popularity, more brands will likely follow.

On the fi͏el͏d, Ryan ͏is equally͏ ͏domin͏ant. ͏His 75-yard touc͏hdo͏wn agains͏t Georgia re͏mains one of the most͏ memorable p͏l͏ays ͏of the seas͏on. N͏ow, heading͏ into 2025, he faces a͏ challe͏nge of adjusting ͏to a new quarter͏back after Jalen M͏ilroe'͏s departur͏e. His freshman se͏ason could p͏ush͏ his NIL value even higher͏.

