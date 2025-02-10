$2.3M NIL-valued Ryan Williams breaks gender stereotypes by signing deal with a nail polish brand

In terms of jaw-dropping highlights from last season, Ryan Williams might have the flashiest. The Alabama receiver's generational-type talents make him a NIL darling and he signed an endorsement deal with nail polish brand Sally Hansen on Sunday.

Williams displayed his black-painted fingernails on Instagram before the Super Bowl.

"Big game and birthday ready with @sally_hansen #sallyhansenpartner," Williams captioned.

Williams has a custom of painting his fingernails before each game he plays dating back to high school with his younger sister. He also covered his nails in orange for the Crimson Tide's rivalry game with Tennessee.

As a freshman, Williams had 48 grabs for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, including an impressive one to go up late in a win against Georgia. He was a freshman all-American and averaged 66.5 receiving yards per game.

Jared McCain, who played for Duke and is with the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, also signed an NIL deal with Sally Hansen in 2024.

What is the biggest play Ryan Williams has had so far?

The game-winning 75-yard receiving score Ryan Williams had against Georgia will stand the test of time. Williams leaped and twisted to haul in a pass from Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, making sure to plant his feet to remain in bounds.

He had a memorable spin move as he headed up the field, forcing a pair of would-be Bulldogs tacklers to run into one another. Williams talked about the play on his podcast, "New Wave Pod w/ Ryan Williams & Jaylen Mbakwe."

"So, I'm running a route, running down the sideline, ball comes, I catch it, and I'm like — in my head — I'm automatically thinking, 'I can't let him tackle me," Williams said in January. "I'm like, 'I'm not gonna let one man tackle me.' I made the move, and I see the safety coming. I'm like, 'I'm finna try something. If it works, it works.' I spin move, and if you look at it, it looks like it was a slow spin move, but it was because I was looking over my shoulder.

"And I look up and, you know, they do, like, the lights, like (a) flicker. ... But I did black out."

Keep an eye out for which colors Williams will have on his fingernails as he stars on the gridiron next season.

