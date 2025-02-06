"I started dunking in like 8th grade": Ryan Williams shares explosive basketball stories with Alabama's Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway

Ryan Williams has proven to be a special talent on the gridiron for Alabama. It turns out he was pretty good on the basketball court as well. He spoke about his basketball career with a few fellow Crimson Tide athletes in a podcast episode posted on Wednesday.

Williams could throw it down, which doesn't particularly come as much of a surprise knowing his athletic gifts.

"I started dunking in like eighth grade," Williams said on the "New Wave Pod w/ Ryan Williams & Jaylen Mbakwe." "I was 13. My first time ever trying to dunk, it was against UMS-Wright. ... He clipped me. He went underneath me, and I was scared. Then, I tried it again that summer."

"I got a clip of me dunking on somebody and they call a charge, I got a clip of me jumping over somebody dunking — all of them in a game. Fastbreak dunks."

What is Ryan Williams able to do on the football field?

One play in particular stands out for Ryan Williams. It wound up being the game-winner in a thrilling game between the Crimson Tide and Georgia in September. The 75-yard touchdown was something of the sort that doesn't come around often.

Williams jumped and twisted to pull in a pass from Jalen Milroe on the right sideline, landing in a manner that kept him from stepping out of bounds. He worked upfield before spinning, a move that made KJ Bolden collide with Julian Humphrey and allowed Williams to get to the end zone.

Williams talked about it from his first-person vantage point.

"So, I'm running a route, running down the sideline, ball comes, I catch it, and I'm like — in my head — I'm automatically thinking, 'I can't let him tackle me,'" Williams said on the same show last week.

"I'm like, 'I'm not gonna let one man tackle me.' I made the move, and I see the safety coming. I'm like, 'I'm finna try something. If it work, it work.' I spin move, and if you look at it, it look like it was a slow spin move, but it was because I was looking over my shoulder.

"And I look up and, you know, they do, like, the lights, like flicker. ... But I did black out."

Milroe, who's headed to the NFL, believes Williams can be the brightest star on the college level.

"Ryan Williams is special," Milroe told Sports Illustrated's Claudette Montana on Super Bowl Radio Row on Wednesday.

"A special player, a special person. I'm definitely glad I was able to have a year with him. ... Just how unique he is and able to be more than one-dimensional on the football field and just being a threat on the field. The path that he's going on, he's definitely going to be en route to be able to be the best player in college football."

With Williams on his team, Alabama's Kalen DeBoer is in good hands.

