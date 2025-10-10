Dylan Edwards injury update: Latest news on Kansas State RB ahead of TCU clash in Week 7

Kansas State will miss the services of running back Dylan Edwards in Saturday's game against TCU at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Thursday.The 5-foot-9 junior will be out for the Week 7 matchup against the Horned Frogs (4-1, 1-1 in Big 12) due to an undisclosed lower-body injury. He was listed as questionable when the Wildcats released its initial availability report on Wednesday.Edwards' health status is considered a major roadblock in Kansas State's 2025 college football campaign. The Wildcats are 2-4 this season with its losses coming by an average of 13 points per game.The tailback played four games this season and has rushed for 205 yards in 34 carries with two touchdowns. He also received 17 yards.Edwards had his best outing of the season in Kansas State's 34-20 win against UCF on Sept. 27. He rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown. Last week, he ran for 26 yards and had a touchdown in the Wildcats' 35-34 loss to the Baylor Bears.Joe Jackson is expected to take up the primary running back role for the K-State in Edwards' absence. In five games, the six-foot Haines City, Florida native, ran for 203 yards in 48 carries with one touchdown.The sophomore Jackson also has 10 receptions for 71 yards this season.Dylan Edwards won't redshirt this season, says agentThe player-agent for Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards spoke about his client's status for the year. Edwards' agent, Reggie Blackwell, said the tailback isn't expected to redshirt the remainder of the season (per On3).Edwards expressed excitement to return for Kansas State and contribute to the Wildcats' remaining games this season. Blackwell's statement comes amid ongoing transfer portal talk involving the running back.Meanwhile, Kansas State football coach Chris Kileman offered his take on Edwards' status with the team following his latest entry to the injury report.&quot;He was limited on Saturday, and we went more to (Joe Jackson) because he was limited,&quot; Klieman said. &quot;We'll find out how it goes this week, but it's kind of the story of what our season's been as far as a running back and a wide out being limited. We haven't seen that full arsenal, and hopefully we'll see it in time, but I haven't seen it yet.&quot;Kansas State football coach Chris Kileman offered his take on the running back's status with the team following Edwards' latest entry to the team's injury report.