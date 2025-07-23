Dylan Raiola's sister Taylor drops exciting photodump from recent solo hike with panoramic beach view

On Tuesday, Dylan Raiola's sister Taylor shared snippets from her solo hiking trip in Oahu, Hawaii. In the photos, Taylor posed on top of the mountains with a scenic backdrop of the ocean. Another picture flaunted the route she took during her hike. She flaunted a green cap along with a pair of shorts and a blue sports bralette paired with white shoes. She accompanied the post with a two-word message in the caption.&quot;Hikes @ Home,&quot; Taylor wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the other hand, Taylor's brother, Dylan Raiola, is gearing up for his second season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He joined Matt Rhule's team last season and became the starting quarterback as a true freshman.He led the Cornhuskers to a 7-4 record and a victory over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl game. He tallied 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.The quarterback attended the Big Ten Media Days along with Rhule. At the event, Raiola opened up about his expectations for the upcoming season. According to him, he projects the Cornhuskers to be a contender for the national championship.&quot;National Championship. That's plain and simple,&quot; Raiola said. &quot;That's the bar that we set &amp; that's what we're going to go get.&quot;Dylan Raiola hosts youth football camp in LincolnAmid his own training and preparations, Dylan Raiola took some time off to give back to the community. On Saturday, the quarterback held his first youth football camp in Lincoln.On social media, Raiola shared snippets from the event. It showcased several kids attending the camp at Lincoln Pius X High School to learn from the Cornhuskers quarterback. In the caption, Raiola expressed his gratitude to everyone who attended his youth football camp.&quot;Heart is overwhelmed with gratitude!! Thank you Lincoln, Nebraska!!- QB1&quot; Raiola wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Cornhuskers last won the Natty during the 1997 season. Matt Rhule took over as head coach in 2023 and has compiled a 12-13 overall record. Following a bowl victory last season, fans expect him to compete for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff in 2025.