Dylan Raiola's sister Taylor flexes insane sea surfing skills in exciting beach vacation, shares cheerful snippets via IG

Dylan Raiola is one of the biggest young star quarterbacks in the NCAA. As a member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, he had a stellar freshman season and looks poised to take another step forward as a sophomore. However, he is not the only member of his family with athletic abilities.

Ad

Dylan's sister, Taylor Raiola, is a former member of TCU's women's volleyball team. As a result, she is a strong athlete in her own right. She joined the Horned Frogs in 2020 and stayed with the team until she graduated in 2023.

While she has been out of college for a few years, Raiola appears to still be in shape. On Thursday, she posted a video showcasing her impressive surfing skills on her Instagram story. She posted the video with "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac as the background music.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Live footage of what song was playing in my head!!" Raiola wrote.

Image via Taylor Raiola's Instagram story.

In Taylor Raiola's senior season at TCU in 2023, she appeared in 27 matches, making 12 starts. She made appearances in both of the team's NCAA tournament matches.

Ad

Dylan Raiola also showcases his surfing skills on Taylor Raiola's Instagram story

Taylor Raiola was not the only member of the Raiola family to showcase her surfing skills on Thursday. Taylor also included a video of her brother, Dylan Raiola, surfing behind the family's motorboat.

Image via Taylor Raiola's Instagram story.

However, it appears that Taylor is the best surfer in the family. In the video of Dylan surfing, he is holding onto a rope that is connected to the boat. However, Taylor does not have anything to connect her to the boat. Instead, she is balancing on her own while surfing out on the water.

Ad

While Taylor Raiola appears to be the best surfer in the family, Dylan is off to the best start to his college career. In his freshman season at Nebraska, he completed 275 of 410 passing attempts for 2819 yards and 13 TDs. Those are impressive numbers as a freshman and should indicate a positive upward trajectory for the young star.

The biggest thing Dylan Raiola will need to clean up in his game as a sophomore is his turnover rate. Despite having a strong season, Raiola threw 11 interceptions. While it is not an obscene number, it is certainly worse than most elite QBs in the NCAA throw. As a result, Raiola will need to improve in that area to reach the next level of his game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place