EA College Football 26 deep dive: All that is going to be new in the upcoming game, as EA hints at an “Out of Body” experience

The anticipation surrounding the release of EA Sports College Football 26 grew on Friday, as the developer released new gameplay footage and further information concerning the game.

College Football 26 will be released on July 10 and is set to build on the features implemented in its predecessor.

What are the new things that EA has implemented for this game? Let's take a deeper look at their announcement.

College Football 26: What new features have been announced?

"Out of Body" Experience

According to the developers, College Football 26 will offer fans an "out of body experience."

“When a player starts to cook, their physical abilities receive substantial boosts," EA shared on Friday. "If the player already holds a Platinum-tier ability, it automatically upgrades to the new Heisman tier, featuring enhanced effects and powerful new functionality directly inspired by player feedback."

To explain this simply, the players' abilities will be boosted during a game when they perform well. This is similar to real life, when players who have momentum in a game tend to improve throughout it, and this effect is being replicated in College Football 26.

Coaches and Playbooks

College Football 25 included a large number of unique playbooks for players and teams to use. These were used to mirror the actual playbooks used by the teams, allowing fans to use these for their favorite team.

In College Football 26, there are an additional 45 new formations added to the preexisting ones, which only increases the number of plays for fans to use on both offense and defense.

Furthermore, in another enhancement to the "realism" of the game, the real-life coaches of the team will be on the sidelines.

Dynamic Substitutions

Another new feature coming to College Football 26 is dynamic substitutions. In last year's edition (and in many previous editions of the Madden series), if a player wanted to substitute one player for another during a game, they would have to pause the game and scroll numerous menus to make the sub.

This will no longer be a problem in College Football 26. Players can now easily make team changes without pausing the game or scrolling through numerous menus. This will allow for seamless roster management as changes can quickly be made before the snap.

Home Field Advantage

One thing that sets college football apart from the NFL is the unique home-field atmosphere that each stadium has and the advantage that it brings.

This advantage will be seen in College Football 26. Players will n̈ow have to deal with loud atmospheres, shaking graphics and overall distractions for a road team. However, if they are not affected by all of this, players will be able to control their players during touchdown celebrations and silence the crowd.

