EA College Football 26 release date: When is the next edition coming out?

The next edition of the beloved NCAA football video game franchise, College Football 26, has a release date. On Thursday, it was confirmed that the newest edition of the franchise will come out on Jul. 10. The game will have a three-day early access period for people who pre-order the Deluxe Edition starting on Jul. 7.
In 2024, fans of the beloved EA College Football video game franchise were treated to a new version of the game after a decade-long hiatus. NCAA Football 14 was released in 2013, but a new edition did not come out for over a decade until College Football 25 was released on Jul. 19, 2024. The release of the game ended an 11-year-long hiatus.
Now fans can happily look forward to the next edition of the game without needing to worry about a lengthy hiatus. The game will be back for another edition this year. The game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.
Will College Football 26 be available on PC?
One of the biggest issues some video game fans had last year was that College Football 25 did not have a PC version. Unfortunately for those fans, the new edition coming out in July is also expected to be missing a PC version. A full reveal of what is new with College Football 26 compared to last year's edition is planned for May, although an exact date has not been announced.
What do fans get by pre-ordering the deluxe edition of College Football 26?
Fans are free to pre-order the standard or deluxe edition of the game. However, fans who pre-order the deluxe edition will get access to some extra incentives. The bonuses for buying the deluxe edition include:
- 3 Day Early Access (July 7-10)
- 4600 College Football Points
- Early Access Ultimate Team™ Solo Challenges
- CUT Top Prospect Pack
- CUT All Hands Pack
- Dynasty Coach Points
- CUT Exclusive Elite Player Item (Bundle Only - not included in standalone Deluxe Edition.)
- Road to Glory Skill Points
- MVP On the Clock Pack College Football 25 Item available on PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S (Pre-order before April 29th to receive this.)
Pre-ordering the standard edition has the following incentives:
- CUT All Hands Pack
- Dynasty Coach Points
- Road to Glory Skill Points
More information on new features in the game is expected to come in the coming weeks.
