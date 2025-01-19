5 players to replace Travis Hunter on covers of College Football 26 ft. Jeremiah Smith

EA Sports College Football 26 will be released this Summer. On Thursday, EA Sports announced the new video game on X/Twitter. The upcoming title has led to fans speculating who in the league will be on the cover.

Expand Tweet

Trending

EA Sports College Football 25 featured quarterback Quinn Ewers, running back Donovan Edwards and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter on the cover. However, these players aren't expected to be in the new game, as they will enter the 2025 NFL draft. Therefore, EA Sports will likely feature new stars on the cover to market the upcoming game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are five players who could be the cover stars for EA Sports College Football 26.

Five players that can be on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26

#5, Carson Beck, quarterback

Quarterback Carson Beck could be a candidate that EA Sports may feature on the cover. On Sunday, Beck decided not to enter the 2025 NFL draft and transferred from the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (11-3) to the No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (10-3) for his final year of eligibility.

He'll replace Cam Ward as the new starting quarterback. He completed 290 passes for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns this season. The transfer to Miami could be what Beck needs to end his college career on a high note and get drafted early in the 2026 NFL draft.

EA Sports may consider Beck to star on the cover because of fan interest in him playing for Miami in his final College Football season.

#4, Jeremiyah Love, running back

Running back Jeremiah Love is having a great sophomore season with the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-1). He has 159 carries for 1,122 yards and 17 touchdowns. He's also 30th in the league in rushing yards.

The Fighting Irish will play the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-2) in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 20. Love could play a key role in the team's chances of winning as Notre Dame hopes to win their first national championship since 1988.

His performance in the championship could make a strong case for EA Sports to feature him on the cover.

#3, Julian Lewis, quarterback

Julian Lewis could be an interesting option to be the cover star of EA Sports College Football 26. He will be the new starting quarterback for the No. 23 Colorado Buffaloes (9-4) as Shedeur Sanders will enter the 2025 NFL draft.

The freshman will lead the Buffaloes in a new era alongside coach Deion Sanders. Fans have shown interest in the team's future, which could be a good reason for EA Sports to feature Colorado's newest star.

#2, Jeremiah Smith, wide receiver

Jeremiah Smith emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the league in his freshman year at Ohio State. He is seventh in receiving yards with 71 receptions for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He has played a key role in the Buckeyes' success in reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship. He is gaining popularity and could gain new fans with a strong performance against Notre Dame.

EA Sports may look to feature the wide receiver for the cover following the championship game.

#1, Arch Manning, quarterback

Quarterback Arch Manning has quickly become one of the league's most popular players. As one of the famous Manning family members, he joined the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-3) and generated fan intrigue about his future. Following Ewers' declaration to enter the 2025 NFL draft, Manning will be the new starting quarterback for the Longhorns.

Throughout the season, fans debated whether coach Steve Sarkisian should've started Manning over Ewers. The NFL draft prospect departure allows Manning to showcase his ability and potentially lead Texas to another spot in the College Football Playoff next season.

His popularity and marketability as part of the Manning family could make the quarterback the leading candidate to star on the EA Sports College Football 26 cover.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.