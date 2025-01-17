EA Sports College Football 26 update: Publisher provides major news about the release

It’s a great time to be a sports gamer, as College Football 26 will be out for sale this summer. EA Sports has confirmed the return of its College Football franchise for another year following the massive commercial success of College Football 25 in 2024.

The American gaming giant made the announcement on X on Thursday, solidifying the franchise's resurgence in the gaming world. After more than a decade of dormancy due to complex licensing issues, EA Sports counted on the advent of NIL to revive the game last year.

“We said this place would be full again – thanks to our players, athletes, and fans for filling the house with us. Let’s keep that kick off energy going ‘til College Football 26 drops this summer,” EA Sports wrote on social media on Thursday.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The commercial success of College Football 25

The College Football 25 release was a commercial success for EA Sports, as many fans had anticipated the return of the game during a decade of its hiatus. Just two weeks after its release, EA Sports had already generated an astonishing $500 million in sales.

In December, Circana’s video game sales data from November confirmed that the game had set a new benchmark. It's the best-selling sports title released in the U.S. market. It's also the best-selling game of 2024, beating out Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Helldivers 2.

“EA delivered a strong start to FY25, beating net bookings guidance as we continue to execute across our business,” EA Sports CEO Andrew Wilson said in an earnings report.

“Our focus on delivering bigger, bolder, and more connected experiences for our players has never been sharper and is illustrated by the record-breaking launch of EA SPORTS College Football 25 as we head into another historic Q2 sports season at EA.”

The expectations for College Football 26

There are a lot of expectations ahead of the release of College Football 26 this summer. With another full year of college football data to analyze, EA Sports has more insights to refine and enhance the game’s features, ensuring an even more immersive experience for players.

Fans are expecting even more innovations and enhancements to the features that have made College Football 25 a massive success. With excitement mounting, gamers are eager to see how College Football 26 will raise the bar and surpass the success of its predecessor.

The game is expected to be released only on ninth-generation consoles, just like its predecessor, sidelining the eighth-generation. It's not known whether EA Sports will consider PC gamers in its upcoming release of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback