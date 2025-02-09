Playing in the SEC is no walk in the park — just ask the Ole Miss Rebels. They’re not one of the flashiest programs in a conference with bottomless recruiting resources, but they do compete in the most competitive league in college football.

In recent years, coach Lane Kiffin has done a solid job putting the program on the map. After a pedestrian first year in 2020 with a 5-5 record, he has won at least eight games each season and has not finished lower than fourth in the standings, compiling a 39-13 record in that span.

This weekend, one Rebel will be in the Super Bowl — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. This will be his second Super Bowl appearance, and he will be looking for a better outcome in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII from two years ago.

During his media availability, Brown reflected on his time with the Rebels and how it prepared him for moments like the Super Bowl.

“It’s where I’m from. Mississippi is where I’m from,” Brown said, when asked how his home state helped shaped him as a football player. “It’s a state where, you know, it’s overlooked. You’ve really got to grind for what you want. Probably don’t have that many resources."

"(New Orleans) is not too far from home. It’s not about where I’m from or how close it is to where I’m from. It’s just about making plays on Sunday. I think every moment of my journey prepared me for this moment. As I got in college, I think those moments in college prepared me for moments like these."

In his first Super Bowl appearance, game, Brown had six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles came up just short, as cornerback James Bradberry was called for holding on third-and-8, giving the Chiefs a fresh set of downs. They used the opportunity to run down the clock and kick the game-winning field goal in the final seconds, securing a 38-35 victory.

A native of Starkville, Mississippi, Brown chose to attend Ole Miss instead of Mississippi State, which was closer to home. He spent three seasons with the Rebels before forgoing his senior year to enter the NFL Draft, where he was selected 51st overall in the second round by the Tennessee Titans.

Ole Miss represented in 24th Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIX marks the 24th time an Ole Miss player will compete in the championship game. A.J. Brown has appeared in the last two, with Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton being the last Rebel before him.

Brown is also only the seventh Ole Miss player to appear in multiple Super Bowls, following in the footsteps of Allen Brown, Andrew Townsend, Willie Green, Nate Wayne, Eli Manning and Brandon Bolden. Bolden holds the school record with three appearances.

Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET.

