Edge rusher Mike Green opens up on sexual assault accusations leading to suspension

NFL draft prospect Mike Green was dismissed from the University of Virginia in 2022 following sexual assault allegations, claims which he denied. The accusations led to the edge rusher transferring to Marshall, where he played the past two seasons.

Speaking to reporters, Green acknowledged the allegations but maintained his innocence. According to The Athletic’s Joe Person, Green said he has no issues discussing the matter with NFL teams because he “knows who he is and knows the truth.”

Green told The Athletic on Wednesday:

“There’s accusations out there. I’ve never been questioned. I’ve never been asked. Nobody ever asked me a question about what happened before I departed from Virginia. It was just accusations that caused me to leave.”

Despite the controversy, Green remains open to addressing concerns from teams.

“I’m not worried at all,” he said. “I have no concerns, and I have no problem with talking to these teams about it because I know who I am ... Everybody else that thinks they know the truth. That’s not my concern right now.”

According to reports, Green claimed that the first accusation surfaced while he was in high school at Lafayette in Williamsburg, Virginia. The second came from an anonymous report during his time at Virginia. Per The Athletic, he had signed a zero-tolerance policy at Virginia due to the earlier allegations and was dismissed from the football program in September 2022.

Despite his departure, Green has allegedly maintained a positive relationship with Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott.

Mike Green NFL draft profile against the backdrop of allegations

In 2024, Mike Green dominated the FBS with 17 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss, earning him first-team All-American honors. Green recorded multiple sacks in five games and consistently made an impact, registering at least one tackle for loss in nearly every contest, per BVM Sports.

Marshall coach Charles Huff didn't hold back in his praise, even likening Green to Michael Jordan.

“Mike should go to like the best D in the country,” Huff said (1:18). “Probably showed flash to that today. Now, sometimes they double-team and all that … but if Michael Jordan plays in the game, you know who he is – I don’t care if they double-team or triple-team.”

At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Green has a similar build to NFL star Max Crosby. Huff also noted that Green reminds him of former Alabama standout Will Anderson, the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He was dismissed from Virginia’s program for missing team activities before transferring to Marshall. Still, Mike Green is projected as a second-round pick with an outside shot at sneaking into the first round.

