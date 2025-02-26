Mike Green NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Marshall DE

Mike Green, like hundreds of other post-college football players, is hoping to extend his career by jumping to the professional level. Some players will be able to celebrate at the end of April.

Others will be forced to look at other leagues. Many will continue to fight for a chance as an undrafted free agent. Based on Green's history, he most likely will be one of those celebrating at the end of April. However, there is still a wide margin between the first and last pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Where does the Marshall defensive end fit?

Mike Green's NFL draft profile

Mike Green at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn

The Marshall pass rusher does one thing better than most in the class: getting into the backfield. Marshall logged 23 tackles for loss and 17.0 sacks in 13 games in 2024.

Green is a speed rusher with a powerful spin move. He also explodes off the ball and can disrupt plays in seemingly under a second at times. Green has steadily improved but does have a transfer from Virginia in his history, hinting that he's not afraid to exit if things are not going his way.

Mike Green 2025 NFL draft projections: 3 best fits for Marshall DE

#3 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions already had a stiff pass rush with Aidan Hutchinson. However, with the entire defense catching a brutal injury bug last year, reinforcing the unit makes sense. If they don't catch the injury bug again, they could have one of the most impressive pass rushes in the NFL.

However, if they get hit by a slew of players not quite up to what they were before suffering their injuries a season ago, they have some youth to help stem the bleeding.

#2 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons ranked near the bottom of the NFL in total sacks in 2024, per ESPN analytics. As such, the Falcons desperately need to improve the unit. Sitting at 15th overall, they should be able to nab Mike Green.

However, there's a chance he could be available in the second round as well. That said, if the Falcons need help at one spot, it's on the defensive side of the ball. As such, potentially over-drafting Green to guarantee they get him might make sense.

#1 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are a defensive organization with a new defensive head coach. They're settled at quarterback, so one of their top two picks should go to bolstering the lowest sack total unit in the NFL.

The Patriots might not want to burn their fourth overall pick on Green, but their second-round pick would make sense for the prospect, assuming he drops that far.

