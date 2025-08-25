"Elderly abuse and psychotic": CFB fans erupt as Jordon Hudson blows kiss to BF Bill Belichick in latest IG post

The former New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick, made waves when he was appointed as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels in December 2024. After stepping into the college coaching world, he also garnered a lot of attention because of his romantic relationship with a former cheerleader and beauty pageant runner-up, Jordon Hudson.The two reportedly met each other on a flight in 2021 and have been dating since 2023. Hudson and Belichick faced a lot of criticism because of their media presence and claims that she tried to control his image.Despite that, the coach and UNC will appear on a season-long documentary on Hulu. It will also feature his girlfriend, who posted a wholesome snap to celebrate the deal. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany fans reacted to the picture and roasted the couple.&quot;Gross...elderly abuse and psychotic,&quot; a fan wrote.Image Credit: @jordon/InstagramBill Belichick's GF, Jordon Hudson, compared herself to Taylor Swift's publicistThe hosts of &quot;The Sports Gossip&quot; podcast, Charlotte Wilder and Madeline Hill, revealed a bold piece of information about Jordon Hudson in the early weeks of August. The two said on their podcast that the 24-year-old cold-called their podcast on a Saturday night in the hopes of being a guest. She introduced herself with confidence and likened herself to the world-famous pop star Taylor Swift's publicist, Tree Paine.&quot;She loved that we had said she is Bill Belichick's Tree Paine ... 'because I am'. She said, 'everybody loved Bill's media presence until they found out I was behind it.'&quot;Wilder and Hill noted that Hudson had an assertive personality and also had an &quot;edge&quot; in her voice during their initial conversations. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Paine had managed Swift's public relations for over a decade, Hudson's media management faced significant challenges and criticisms. She was eventually replaced by Brandon Faber.Hudson's initial candidness with the hosts later changed into a &quot;toxic relationship.&quot; She further expressed anger and refused to cooperate after she learned the podcasts' association with The Athletic.&quot;She got very hung up about that in other times. She is sort of obsessed with the legality of how her image can be used. It was something she was very fixated on. She wants intense control without understanding you will never have it.&quot;The podcasters concluded by saying that Hudson's behavior was confusing and contradictory. Throughout all discussions, she revealed very little about Bill Belichick or her specific role at UNC, often deflecting questions.