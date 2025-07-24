Eli Drinkwitz contract extended: How much will Missouri coach make in 2025?

Eli Drinkwitz's contract was extended on Thursday. He has been the head coach of the Missouri Tigers for the past five seasons, helping them emerge as an elite team in the SEC for the past two seasons. Drinkwitz had previously inked a contract extension with the Tigers. However, now he will be under contract through the 2029 season.

"NEWS: Missouri has extended head coach Eli Drinkwitz through the 2029 season."

The exact terms of the contract have not yet been released. However, it is safe to say that he would have earned a raise on his previous contract. He was previously slated to make $9 million in the 2025 season.

Eli Drinkwitz contract extended: Eli Drinkwitz releases a statement following his contract extension

With the news that Eli Drinkwitz had extended his contract, he released a statement. The statement was released along with the news that Drinkwitz signed the contract extension on the Missouri Tigers website.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the continued belief in our vision for Mizzou Football," Drinkwitz said. "The Board of Curators, President Choi, Laird Veatch and our donors and fans have shown a deep commitment to building a championship-caliber program.

"That means investing in the people throughout our building who work tirelessly for our student-athletes. I'm proud of the staff we've assembled and excited to keep pushing forward together."

This coming season, Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers will be expected to compete at the top of the SEC. The team is scheduled to start its season on Thursday, August 28, against Central Arkansas. The Tigers have a fairly forgiving schedule as they do not have games against top SEC contenders like Georgia, Texas or Tennessee.

Eli Drinkwitz contract extended: Missouri athletic director releases a statement about the contract extension

Along with Eli Drinkwtiz's statement, athletic director Laird Veatch also released a statement, expressing his confident in Drinkwitz.

"The consistent progress we've seen under Coach Drinkwitz's leadership is inspiring," Veatch said. "This extension, along with increased investment in our coaching and support staff, reflects our commitment to sustaining success at the highest level. It's all part of our 'Will to Win' — a clear statement that we're building championship programs."

The confidence in Eli Drinkwitz is clear when looking at the statements about him following his contract extension. It remains to be seen if he will be able to help the Tigers get over the hump in the SEC, but there is no denying he has the program in a much better spot than when he arrived.

