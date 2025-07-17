"Elite ball knowledge"; "Stick to comedy bro" - Fans divided as Shane Gillis predicts Marcus Freeman's win-loss record for 2025 

Marcus Freeman took over as the head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2021. The team has been developing consistently under his guidance, and last season, they finished with a 14-2 record and qualified for the 12-team playoffs.

Notre Dame went on to beat teams like Georgia and Penn State, taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the national championship. Ultimately, they lost to Ryan Day's team in the finale. However, their performance has led to fans having high expectations for them this upcoming season.

One big fan of Marcus Freeman's team is comedian and actor Shane Gillis. In a video shared by ESPN, he makes his win-loss prediction for the Fighting Irish this upcoming season. He believes that the team can finish with an 11-1 record or even go on to become the undefeated national champions.

Fans soon shared their thoughts on Shane Gilis' prediction for Marcus Freeman's team in 2025 on social media.

"Elite ball knowledge," one fan commented.

"9-3 at best. Stick to comedy bro," another fan wrote.

"10-2. With a lost to Miami and a sleeper loss to Arkansas," this fan said.

Comments on post (Source: @espncfb/Instagram)

"He said that last line so nonchalant it's hilarious. He knows they're not going the distance but he's a die hard. You gotta respect it," another fan wrote.

"If Bama had that schedule it would be a clean sweep. If ND had to play Texas, LSU and Georgia in their last couple of games they would die," one fan commented.

Comments on post (Source: @espncfb/Instagram)

CFB analyst shares his feelings on Marcus Freeman making the playoffs with Notre Dame in 2025

After an impressive run last season, there is an air of uncertainty about whether Notre Dame can once again qualify for the playoffs.

This past weekend, On3's J.D. Pickell shared his predictions for Marcus Freeman's team in 2025. He also shared his thoughts on the difficulty of their schedule and the teams that they will face.

"This is anything but a cakewalk for Notre Dame," Pickell said (Timestamp: 7:30 onwards). "This is a real tough schedule, tough opponents, and I cannot wait for college football season to be here and to get a better assessment on what Marcus Freeman can do."

Notre Dame kicks off with a road game against the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31. After a bye week, the team will play the Texas A&M Aggies at home. It will be interesting to see if the team can seek redemption after failing to win the natty last season.

How do you think the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

