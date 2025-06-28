Elite LB Tyler Atkinson from 2026 class makes major NIL move by signing fresh contract with sneaker giant

Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson remains a major topic across the country due to his exceptional skills and high-profile recruitment. On Friday, Adidas announced NIL endorsement deals with six top high school football players, and the Grayson High School (Georgia) standout was one of them.

"I'm blessed to continue #AtkNup with #Adidas.💯 @adidasfootball @adidas @adidasUS," Atkinson tweeted.

In the 2024 season, Atkinson recorded 166 tackles, 13 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. He is the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Alongside Tyler Atkinson, other 2026 recruits who inked deals with Adidas include Tristen Keys, the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and LSU commit; Chris Henry Jr., the No. 3 receiver headed to Ohio State; Calvin Russell, ranked No. 5 receiver; Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, the No. 13 receiver and an Ohio State pledge; and Madden Williams, the No. 39 receiver committed to Texas A&M.

These six elite prospects now join Adidas Football’s impressive lineup of partners, which features stars like Patrick Mahomes, Abdul Carter, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Garrett Wilson, Travis Hunter, Trevor Lawrence, Michael Penix Jr. and many more established and emerging talents.

Insider labels Georgia as the potential destination for Tyler Atkinson

Georgia already has a five-star prospect locked in the 2026 class in quarterback Jared Curtis. The Bulldogs also scored a major win last week by flipping four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle from Auburn.

Georgia plans to sign at least two linebackers in the 2026 cycle. Besides Tyler Atkinson, they are looking at prospects like Nick Abrams, Tamariam Watkins and Isaiah Williams. However, at the OT7 Finals this week, Dawgs247 insider Benjamin Wolk noted that Atkinson is the top priority for Georgia in this class.

"I don't necessarily know how I feel where Georgia stands with those other three names that I just mentioned, so Georgia has prioritized Tyler Atkinson from the very beginning of his recruitment. I thinking eighth grade going into ninth grade at Grayson, he was taking visits over to Georgia, and so I don't think Georgia wants to see another five-star slip out of the state."

Bulldogs fans grew uneasy when Atkinson took an official visit to Texas last week, and On3’s Steve Wiltfong even identified Texas as Georgia’s main competitor after the trip. However, Wolk added:

"I don't count out (Georgia defensive coordinator) Glenn Schumann, when it comes to linebacker recruitment. I think that I would favor Georgia at this point in time when it comes to Tyler Atkinson, and I just think that that's one that Georgia feels like it needs to find a way."

Georgia has 23 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 3 in the nation.

