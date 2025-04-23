Emmanuel Acho refuses to escalate argument with Deion Sanders Jr. after Shedeur’s comparison to top QB leaves him angry

Emmanuel Acho is looking to make peace with Deion Sanders Jr. following comments he made against Shedeur Sanders. On Monday, the former NFL player shared a breakdown of why he believes Jaxson Dart could be the second quarterback picked in the 2025 NFL draft over Shedeur Sanders via X (formerly Twitter).

The reason Acho gave for Dart potentially being selected before the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was that he had better field vision and could make plays under pressure from the defense.

The NFL analyst reviewed Dart's performance from the Ole Miss Rebels' 52-20 win over the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2. Acho pointed out a play where the Ole Miss quarterback threw a touchdown pass to Dae'Quan Wright while under pressure in the second quarter.

"This is why you could suggest Jaxson Dart has become quarterback two on many people's boards. Take a look at him again right here because his eyes are constantly down the field, even in the midst of pressure," Acho said (1:05 onwards).

Deion took exception to Acho's comments with a tweet of a video of rapper Cam'ron saying, "Shut the f*** up." He also wrote a cryptic message.

"I was blind but now I see...," Deion tweeted.

Acho fired back by reposting Deion's tweet and shared that he tried to handle their issue privately. The NFL analyst also said that he was still open to having a conversation because of the history with Deion's family.

"I messaged you privately to chat. If simply asking "is Jaxson Dart QB2" is unfair or offensive to you, I'm unsure how I can even *attempt* to do my job well without offending. I've spent 2 yrs praising your family, not that y'all need my praise. I value relationships so let's talk," Acho tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders vs. Jaxson Dart: 2025 NFL draft class

Both players are hopeful that they will be selected early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dart and Shedeur were able to finish their college football careers on a high note, raising their stock among other quarterbacks.

Dart had more receiving yards than him, as he completed 276 passes for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns. That said, the former Colorado star had more touchdowns with 353 completed passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

One noteworthy statistic is that Dart had 28 sacks against him, compared to Shedeur, who suffered 42 sacks. However, the Colorado fan favorite finished last season with the best pass completion percentage (74%) among quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft class.

Shedeur is projected to be drafted in the top ten by NFL analysts ahead of Dart.

