  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Shedeur Sanders
  • "Better than Jaxson Dart" - NFL analyst delivers “100%” verdict on Shedeur Sanders’ draft projection

"Better than Jaxson Dart" - NFL analyst delivers “100%” verdict on Shedeur Sanders’ draft projection

By Ethen Hutton
Modified Mar 18, 2025 23:57 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

NFL mock draft season is in full swing, and all eyes are on the quarterback position entering this year's draft. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are widely projected as the top two quarterbacks in this year's draft, but Jaxson Dart has been the draft's top riser at this point of the pre-draft process.

Ad

Dart has immensely elevated his draft stock with consistent performances at both the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. As he has risen up big boards, many have argued he is better than Colorado product Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders' stock has stabilized after concerning reports regarding his pre-draft meetings, but insiders and analysts alike have made their case in favor of Dart. NBC analyst Chris Simms argued in favor of Sanders, picking him over Dart in his 2025 NFL draft quarterback rankings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I look at Shedeur Sanders, and I certainly do think he is a first-round quarterback. I don't know if I want to take him at number three or at number six, but he is a first-round quarterback. I'm just trying to, kind of, quiet the murmurs out there. And yes, I like him better than Jaxson Dart, 100%." [02:35]
Ad

Mel Kiper picks Shedeur Sanders over Cam Ward

The discussion between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward has been the talk of the NFL draft so far this offseason. Ward is projected to be selected with one of the top three picks in the draft, while Sanders' status in contention for the top pick in the draft has seemingly dwindled.

Still, as Chris Simms proved, there are plenty of Sanders believers out there. NFL draft expert Mel Kiper is one of them. On Tuesday's episode of "First Take" on ESPN, Kiper picked Sanders to have a superior NFL career to Cam Ward.

Ad
Ad
"I'm going to go Shedeur Sanders. I've had him at QB1 all along, really since last year. He dealt with NFL conditions ... He survived hit after hit, and how he did it, I don't know."

Kiper also ranked Sanders ahead of Ward in his latest NFL mock draft earlier this week.

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी