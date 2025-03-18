"Better than Jaxson Dart" - NFL analyst delivers “100%” verdict on Shedeur Sanders’ draft projection

NFL mock draft season is in full swing, and all eyes are on the quarterback position entering this year's draft. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are widely projected as the top two quarterbacks in this year's draft, but Jaxson Dart has been the draft's top riser at this point of the pre-draft process.

Ad

Dart has immensely elevated his draft stock with consistent performances at both the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. As he has risen up big boards, many have argued he is better than Colorado product Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders' stock has stabilized after concerning reports regarding his pre-draft meetings, but insiders and analysts alike have made their case in favor of Dart. NBC analyst Chris Simms argued in favor of Sanders, picking him over Dart in his 2025 NFL draft quarterback rankings.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I look at Shedeur Sanders, and I certainly do think he is a first-round quarterback. I don't know if I want to take him at number three or at number six, but he is a first-round quarterback. I'm just trying to, kind of, quiet the murmurs out there. And yes, I like him better than Jaxson Dart, 100%." [02:35]

Ad

Mel Kiper picks Shedeur Sanders over Cam Ward

The discussion between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward has been the talk of the NFL draft so far this offseason. Ward is projected to be selected with one of the top three picks in the draft, while Sanders' status in contention for the top pick in the draft has seemingly dwindled.

Still, as Chris Simms proved, there are plenty of Sanders believers out there. NFL draft expert Mel Kiper is one of them. On Tuesday's episode of "First Take" on ESPN, Kiper picked Sanders to have a superior NFL career to Cam Ward.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I'm going to go Shedeur Sanders. I've had him at QB1 all along, really since last year. He dealt with NFL conditions ... He survived hit after hit, and how he did it, I don't know."

Kiper also ranked Sanders ahead of Ward in his latest NFL mock draft earlier this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place