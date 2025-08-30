Emmett Moseley injury update: Massive blow for Arch Manning as Steve Sarkisian shares latest news on Texas WR

The Texas Longhorns were dealt a blow before their clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. Wide receiver Emmett Moseley has been ruled out of the game, according to Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian.

"Texas WR Emmett Mosley is not out in pregame warm ups," Thamel tweeted on Saturday. "He’s expected to be out for today. He did make the trip, but wasn’t expected to play a big role. He’s been dealing with a hamstring."

Mosley's injury is not new and has been known about by the coaching staff for a while. He was widely expected to play today, albeit in a reduced role. However, the injury has prevented Mosley from even taking the field for the warmups.

This game was meant to be Mosley's debut for the Longhorns. The sophomore spent last season with the Stanford Cardinals and transferred to Austin at the end of last season. During his time with the Cardinal, Mosley recorded 525 yards and six touchdowns, helping the struggling side.

The absence of Mosley is likely to give the numerous freshman wide receivers (such as Michael Terry III and Jamie Ffrench) some action in today's important clash with the reigning national champions.

Steve Sarkisian on the recovery process for Emmett Moseley

During his press conference on Monday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about Emmett Moseley and his potential return to injury. He also compared his injury to a similar situation last season.

"For him, the growth is going to be as the season continues to go. I always think back to last year, where, going into the season, I don’t think I even fielded a question about (Matthew Golden) before the first couple of games. By the end of the year, he was the topic of discussion. His evolution as the season goes on is going to be really important as he gets more and more comfortable with us.”

Matthew Golden also spent the first few games of the season injured last season. But, when he made his return, he was able to become a key receiver for the team in their college football playoff run last season.

