Lee Corso headgear retirement: College GameDay surprises CFB legend with special farewell gesture

ESPN's "College GameDay" kicks off the 2025 season live from Columbus, Ohio, for a big contest between No. 1-ranked Texas and No. 3-ranked Ohio State. The day is extra special because it will be Lee Corso's final appearance on the show after 38 seasons.Corso has been a recognizable face on College GameDay since it started in 1987. He became famous for his fun and surprising "headgear picks," where he wears the mascot head of the team he thinks will win the game. The tradition began in 1996, when he picked Ohio State and put on the Brutus Buckeye head.Since then, he has made 430 headgear picks and chose Ohio State 31 times, more than any other team.To honor Corso, the College GameDay crew and fans gave him a surprise. Co-hosts wore Lee Corso headgear, and the crowd had masks of his face, as Corso was all smiles.The idea for the headgear picks started a few years earlier in 1993. During GameDay's first visit to a college campus, Corso picked his alma mater, Florida State, by putting on a team hat. That moment later inspired the full headgear tradition."My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College Gameday for nearly 40 years," Corso said when his retirement was announced in April. "I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."College football mascots pay tribute to Lee CorsoAs college football fans across the country say goodbye to the man who helped shape College GameDay for generations, it was only fitting that the mascots had their chance to honor him too.During this morning's show, mascots from UCF, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson made an appearance in Columbus. Together, they presented a gift to Corso: a donation toward school resources at Corso's alma mater, Florida State University.Each of these schools has a game this weekend, yet they still sent their mascots to Ohio State to pay tribute to the legendary anchor.