Emory Williams injury: How long will Miami Hurricanes QB be out for after compound fracture to left arm?

Freshman quarterback Emory Williams has been a revelation at the Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes side. The rookie has effectively battled for the starting position against junior signal-caller Tyler Van Dyke. Sadly this experiment came to a swift end this weekend for the Hurricanes, as Williams came down with an arm injury in Saturday's 20-27 defeat to the Florida State Seminoles.

After the game, head coach Mario Cristobal said the following regarding the incident:

"Yes, it was a significant injury," Cristobal said after the game. "He's at the local hospital and we're waiting on word for him."

According to Matt Shodell of CaneSports, the player suffered a compound arm fracture. The player suffered the injury while running to get a first down late in the fourth quarter during the last drive of the game for the Hurricanes. The University of Miami later released the following statement regarding the players situation:

"Miami quarterback Emory Williams suffered a left arm injury during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game and was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. He flew back with the team Saturday night."

He isn't expected to return this year, with the injury being considered a season ending one given the late stage of the year in which it ocurred.

Emory Williams 2023 season with the Miami Hurricanes by the numbers

In just two games as Miami's starter, and just five in total, Emory Williams recorded 470 yards, with three touchdown passes and one interception for a QBR of 77.3. His completion percentage is 62%. That's not bad at all for a true freshmen like Williams. We could be seeing the future of the Hurricanes at quarterback.

Williams' high ceilling of development

Currently, there isn't enough scouting on Emory Williams to know stats like a potential 40 yard dash, vertical or broad jump. However, the confidence on his high ceiling of development points at an athlete with great potential.

Florida high school analyst Larry Blusten said the following about his development after the Hurricanes victory over Clemson two weeks ago:

"Emory has such a high ceiling because he's physical, he's 6-4, he throws the ball around. He just has to have experience in reading defenses."

According to 247 Sports, he's a three star recruit for Miami. After the injury Cristobal said this about the quarterback's performance:

"Gutsy. Tough,” Cristobal siad. “A little bit nervous early when it first started then settled in. Made some big throws, some gutsy runs as well, particularly the one where he got hurt on, but he also had the scramble where he got the first down where we ended up tying the game. Kept the drive going. So all in all, I know statistically it's not exactly what, but he made spectacular throws to Jacolby and made some other key throws