Emory Williams injury update: What happened to Miami QB's arm during the game vs FSU?

Miami quarterback Emory Williams left the Week 11 game against Florida State on Saturday with a serious injury. The true freshman quarterback suffered a left arm injury towards the conclusion of the fourth quarter as the Hurricanes lost to the Seminoles.

The quarterback appeared to be in significant amount of pain while lying on the field following the injury and was given immediate attention by the medical staff from both teams. Williams had an air cast applied to his arm before being carted off the field

Emory Williams’ Injury Update

After the game on Saturday, Miami coach Mario Cristobal said that Emory Williams had sustained a 'significant' injury and needed to be transported to a local hospital.

However, the coach did not have further details on WIlliam’s injury:

"Yes, it was a significant injury," Cristobal said after the game. "He's at the local hospital and we're waiting on word for him.”

The in-state rivalry matchup showcased a significant level of physicality throughout the contest, with the Seminoles and Hurricanes fiercely competing for supremacy.

Williams was crucial for the Hurricanes, throwing for 175 yards and two touchdowns before his exit.

What happened to Emory Williams?

Trailing in the keenly contested rivalry matchup by a touchdown with less than three minutes remaining, Williams received the snap and scrambled for a first down on the far side of the field.

However, as he approached the first-down marker near the sideline, Williams collided with multiple Florida State defenders, including Jared Verse, DJ Lundy and Tatum Bethune, resulting in an awkward landing.

He was seen holding his left arm on the ground after the play.

When will Emory Williams return?

The University of Miami has yet to provide an update on the timeline for Williams' return to action.

However, considering the extent of the injury as seen on television plays and the word of ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath, the quarterback might be out for an extended period.

“I can hear him loudly crying in pain,” McGrath reported from the sideline. “The athletics training staff was looking at his left arm, his left wrist area. They had to cut off his play-call wrist band. … It’s not looking good for Emory Williams.”

Miami is not expected to have Williams back this college football season following the horrific injury.

The quarterback was handed the starting berth in the game against Florida State after veteran Tyler Van Dyke had failed to impress in the last couple of games.