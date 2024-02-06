Eric Bieniemy's Colorado career happens to be a benchmark for Shedeur Sanders as Coach Prime eyes national championship in long run

Eric Bieniemy's legacy, as a Heisman finalist, national champion, and CU Hall of Famer, remains large in Colorado football. Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, has now entered the same field, determined to establish his career.

Bieniemy wasn't just a star running back; he chose CU over USC and left his mark as the school's all-time rushing king. His Heisman run in their title-winning year of 1990 cements his legend. But what can a quarterback learn from a running back, you ask? Plenty.

Bieniemy's grit under pressure is what Shedeur needs to master. Remember those frequent sacks (52 times) last season? Shedeur needs to elevate CU's offense.

Shedeur is already a celebrated SWAC champion at Jackson State. But to truly unlock his potential and dream of national glory, he must tap into Bieniemy's championship mindset.

Former running back Bieniemy chose Colorado over USC in 1987 and was a legend for the Buffaloes. He played college football for CU and set the school records for rushing yards (3,940) and touchdowns (42). He was a unanimous All-American and a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1990 when he spearheaded the Buffaloes' only national title run.

He also clinched the Big Eight Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year award that year and was honored in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.

Shedeur has the chance to learn from a champion if he wants to help CU win a national championship.

Will he embrace this opportunity and lead CU back to the promised land? The coming season holds the answer.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is in quest of another opportunity

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes (L) has a word with Shedeur Sanders #2

The Buffaloes started well, winning their first three games after a disappointing one-win season the previous year, but they were unable to maintain their momentum, losing eight of their last nine games.

Amid this, Sanders was a ray of hope for them and his 2023 statistics were as follows:

Passing Yards: 3,230 yards

Touchdowns: 27

Interceptions: 3

QBR: 63.1 (rank 56th)

However, despite stellar QB stats, the main problem was the poor offensive line, which allowed Sanders to be sacked relentlessly, with 52 sacks in total. If Colorado can improve their blocking in 2024, it would give Sanders a better chance to showcase his true potential to NFL scouts.

