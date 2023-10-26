The Halloween craze has already engulfed the United States. As the nation gets ready for a night of spooky fun, some costumes are already out. And one such set of costumes caught Erin Andrews' eye.

Andrews covers sports and is one of the biggest sportscasters in the country. A family shared their Halloween photo dressed as Erin, along with football's biggest names, Deion Sanders and Pat McAfee. And Fox's NFL broadcaster can't stop gushing over the picture.

Take a look at the Halloween family photo with a cute Coach Prime along with McAfee and Andrews which the real Erin possibly fell in love with on the internet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Erin Andrews shares snap of a family dressed as her, Deion Sanders and Pat McAfee

The Faldmo family shared a photo on Instagram in which the family members are dressed as football personalities. While Ashley Faldmo can be seen dressed as Fox's Erin Andrews, her husband Chase Faldmo is the Pat McAfee of the family, while their little son has donned the attire of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

If we have so many football personalities, we need cheerleaders too. So the family dressed up their girls in the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading unit's look.

"Happy Halloween from Coach Prime, Pat McAfee, Erin Andrews and America's sweethearts," they wrote in the caption of the photo.

Andrews couldn't help but share the photo when she came across them. And her message to the family shows that she has approved of the costumes with love.

"This is awesome," Andrews wrote in the Instagram story tagging all the personalities the Faldmo family dressed up as.

Credit: Erin Andrews IG

The Coach Prime fever is certainly high in the country and makes for a great show on Halloween. His work with the Buffaloes is there for everyone to see. And Andrews herself has had an illustrious career.

Who is Erin Andrews?

Erin Andrews rose to fame with ESPN when she joined the network as a correspondent in 2004. She spent eight years of her career there, covering the NHL extensively. And then came the big switch to Fox in 2012 and a change in sport for her to cover.

While she has had a great career as a part of Fox's NFL team, Andrews dabbled in a few other projects as well that had nothing to do with sports. She has been the host of the popular reality TV show 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Andrews has loved a nod for herself from the Faldmo family. But fans will also be interested in knowing how Pat McAfee and Deion Sanders find it. That would be interesting.