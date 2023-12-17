Amid the College Football Playoff uproar involving Florida State, ESPN announcers found a light-hearted moment to address the tension during the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

With the Seminoles excluded from the playoff contention, fans had vented their frustration towards ESPN and commentator Kirk Herbstreit who defended the decision of the CFP committee.

As the Myrtle Beach Bowl unfolded between Georgia Southern and Ohio, play-by-play announcer Drew Carter and analyst Dustin Fox cheekily inserted a break from the game. They discussed the upcoming CFP semifinals in this break and Carter said humorously:

"Hopefully, no Florida State fans are watching. It’s not our fault. We didn’t pick these four teams, but we’ve got some good matchups. Michigan and Alabama, (Jim) Harbaugh versus (Nick) Saban. And then Washington-Texas; I think they played in the bowl game last year.”

Despite the playful banter, Carter and Fox maintained a neutral stance, recognizing that they were merely delivering the upcoming college football matchups. FSU fans are still in disbelief that their team didn’t qualify for the playoffs despite being unbeaten this season.

Florida HC Mike Norvell visits 5-star recruit KJ Bolden at home

The CFP snub wound is still raw among the FSU faithful. However, life goes on, and head coach Mike Norvell tries to navigate the tough waters of the recruitment scene. Norvell orchestrated an in-home visit to secure a commitment from the highly sought-after 5-star safety, KJ Bolden.

Bolden's decision to join the Florida State Seminoles over competing offers, especially from Georgia, is being seen as a win for the team. The Seminoles are aiming to strengthen their squad for future campaigns.

Ranked as the #2 athlete, Bolden attended the Buford High School. He’s excited about the opportunity to work alongside Norvell at Florida.

“The culture and the history behind it, Deion (Sanders), Derwin (James) and Jalen Ramsey, all the great guys that went to that program. They bring a lot of great experience from a defensive back spot and I wouldn’t mind being a part of that,” said Bolden.

Coach Norvell's personal touch played a crucial role in sealing the deal as the Seminoles' HC paid an in-home visit to Bolden. He appreciated Norvell's commitment to his success, stating:

"Coach Norvell showed me that he was willing to do whatever to make me successful. He said he’ll do everything in his power and he’ll never give up on me."

The hospitality and strong relationships with the coaching staff further solidified Bolden's choice.

“It’s not good to commit because of a coaching staff, but I feel like I’m close with all those guys. They’re always texting me, even if it’s offensive or defensive coaches, both sides. I just felt real close with that school.”

As Bolden brings his talent to Florida State, the Seminoles would be hoping to build upon their undefeated season and pursue the playoff berth with renewed zeal.

