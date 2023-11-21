ESPN College GameDay boycott gets serious as Michigan fans vow to abandon the Ann Arbor show this week 

Michigan fans have threatened to boycott ESPN's College GameDay in Ann Arbor this Saturday, protesting against ESPN's role in investigating the Wolverines program. Wolverines fans have expressed discontent on social media over ESPN's coverage of the sign-stealing scandal. The absence of a passionate home crowd could impact the show's overall energy and appeal.

The popular ESPN event will be in the city for the Michigan-Ohio State game, and many Michigan fans are calling for a boycott of the on-campus show. The boycott is being organized on social media, with fans expressing their discontent with ESPN's coverage of the investigation.

Outkick wondered whether Michigan fans are becoming the "softest" in college football with respect to the College GameDay boycott.

“Michigan fans are threatening to boycott GameDay in Ann Arbor because ESPN reported on the school's cheating scandal” - OutKick posted on X.

A fan named 'Yahtzee' suggested filling the arena with Michigan fans and turning their backs to the TV crew, opposing a total College GameDay boycott:

“If we boycott their setup it will just be filled with OSU fans which is also not a good look. I like your idea of filling up the area with Michigan fans. However, I would suggest everyone turn their backs to the TV crew. To hell with ESPN.” – A fan Yahtzee wrote.

Others proposed banning ESPN from the city on game day:

“Yes-in this regard. Otherwise, AA should ban ESPN from the city on game day...and Michigan should revoke their press passes.” – Another user, outsidethebox wrote.

Folks in Ann Arbor this weekend aren't likely to give ESPN a warm welcome:

“Please stay away from Ann Arbor. College GameDay and ESPN.” – ‘Phil Kain, Wolverine Fan Therapist’ reacted on X.

X user named ‘Aegon’ writing: “Mich fans. Just give them the FU Thamel chant for three hours. Make it like a WWE event.”

“We don’t want you there” - A user name 'will: JJ McCarthy Truther' penned.

“The whole crew at ESPN can just stay away. They've buried too many knives in UM's back in the past month to ever be forgiven.” - Cynthia Fairgate wrote.

“I hope it's a hostile environment for them, especially Pete Thamel.” - Justin Schram penned.

Another Michigan fan, UMfaninOH wrote: “They are not welcome. Acts of civil disobedience.”

“Big noon and barstool with take all most all of the crowd,” Ev wrote.

Nevertheless, ESPN's College GameDay, on its 10th trip to 'The Game' and 15th visit to a Michigan Wolverines home game, will have to confront an intensified boycott amid the scandal. Football fans might wonder, "What has ESPN exactly done to Michigan?"

ESPN put Michigan on the spot

Michigan Sign StealingFootball

ESPN first reported on the Wolverines' sign-stealing allegations on October 26, 2023. After that, fans specifically targeted ESPN and reporter Victor Pete Thamel, who broke the news. The allegations included in-person scouting, spying on other teams, and cracking the code for play signals.

The NCAA doesn't straight-up outlaw sign-stealing, but it puts the kibosh on using electronic gear to record an opponent's signals. NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1 also nixes off-campus, in-person scouting of upcoming rivals in the same season.

ESPN specifically mentioned team analyst Connor Stalions. Stalions was accused of purchasing tickets to opponents' games, obtaining sideline sign videos, and violating NCAA regulations.

A suspended Michigan staffer, who purchased more than 30 tickets to 11 different Big Ten venues over the past three years, was involved in Michigan's sign-stealing scheme, which included impermissible in-person scouting of opponents for up to three seasons.

Michigan recently announced that coach Jim Harbaugh would serve his three-game suspension.