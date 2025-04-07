ESPN reporter names three teams interested in drafting Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart became Ole Miss' all-time leading passer under Lane Kiffin's tutelage. With the 2025 NFL draft approaching, the Rebels quarterback appears to be climbing draft boards, though it may still be pure speculation at his stage. A pair of ESPN analysts discussed Dart's situation earlier this week.

Dart passed for an SEC-high 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. Only Miami's Cam Ward and Syracuse's Kyle McCord threw for more yards.

"Jaxson Dart, he is a hot name right now," Fowler said Saturday on SportsCenter. "When you talk to teams, they bring him up unprompted. 'Where is Jaxson Dart going to go?' He met with Pittsburgh this week on a top-30 visit, went to visit the Steelers. They pick 21st, so that could be an option there.

"And then the Saints have done a lot of quarterback homework. They were watching Dart intently at his pro day the other days, to they could be a sleeper for him. There is even talk in some league circles that could go ahead of Shedeur (Sanders). I have a hard time believing that at this point, but teams are at least wondering whether he could jump that high."

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller described the idea of Dart going in the top 10 as a "hot" rumor. He credited the lack of top-tier passers as a reason why.

"As someone who loves draft rumors, it's been quiet ... but Jaxson Dart going in the top 10 — and that might be the Saints at nine, it might be a team trading up — that's the one I'm trying to get the most intel on right now because the buzz on him has just been building," Miller said Wednesday on "Up & Adams."

Miller acknowledged that buzz around signal-callers can fade by the time the draft rolls around.

Where is Jaxson Dart going to be drafted?

The popular destination for Jaxson Dart appears to be the Pittsburgh Steelers. ESPN's Field Yates tabbed the Steel City as Dart's landing spot in his most recent mock draft. The Rebels' QB is taken at No. 21 in that scenario.

"While it seems the Steelers are the most likely landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, signing him would not preclude them from looking toward the future at quarterback," Yates said. "Rodgers is 41 years old, and each coming season is a true year-to-year proposition. But Pittsburgh hasn't even signed Rodgers yet, meaning Mason Rudolph is the current QB1.

"(Dart) has good mobility and accuracy, throwing 52 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over the past two seasons."

The Steelers have moved on from both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and their signal-caller room is pretty bare at the moment.

