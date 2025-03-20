“100% is accurate with the ball downfield” - Ex-NFL QB delivers verdict on Jaxson Dart, lists four teams for Ole Miss star

Jaxson Dart is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft. The Ole Miss star has also impressed former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who provided a detailed analysis of the player with video footage to back his ability.

Orlovsky also listed four potential teams that could benefit from Dart's abilities, including the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Dart 100% gets through progressions. Dart 100% is accurate with the ball downfield. Remember who said it first, how does he go and to whom @Giants @Raiders @Saints @steelers," Orlovsky tweeted on Thursday.

Dart began his college career at USC in 2021. He spent one year with the Trojans, recording 1,353 passing yards, nine touchdowns, five interceptions and two rushing touchdowns across six games before transferring to Ole Miss.

Dart was the Rebels' starting QB throughout his three seasons with the program. Under coach Lane Kiffin, the signal-caller developed into a lethal slinger, forming one of the strongest offenses in the country.

Across his time with the Rebels, Dart posted 10,617 passing yards and 72 touchdowns against 22 interceptions. He also rushed for 12 touchdowns across 39 games.

Dart earned a first-team All-SEC selection in his final collegiate season and also won the Conerly Trophy.

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart projected as top-10 pick in 2025 NFL draft

NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has predicted that the New Orleans Saints could select Jaxson Dart with the No. 9 pick in the first round this year.

The Saints are reportedly expected to continue with Derek Carr as their starting quarterback for the 2025 season, but Dart could make the franchise think twice about its QB1 if he has a solid offseason program.

Carr played in just 10 games for New Orleans in the 2024 season due to a fractured hand and a concussion. There are also questions on how long Carr will play in the big league.

If the Saints draft Dart, they can look to build a team around the quarterback for the foreseeable future.

