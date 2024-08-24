ESPN's College GameDay cast 2024: Full list of crew for the college football pre-game show

With the return of college football comes the return of ESPN College GameDay. The much-celebrated college football preview and review show is back for a 38th season. Here's a quick rundown of the personnel and the changes afoot at ESPN's beloved pre-game institution.

ESPN's College GameDay cast 2024

Lee Corso will be absent in Week 0, but Corso and Herbstreit will be reunited next week on the ESPN show. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

As usual, the show will be helmed by broadcasting veteran Rece Davis. A long-time ESPN presence, Davis will mark his 10th season hosting GameDay in 2024.

Former Ohio State standout Kirk Herbstreit is opening his 28th year of the pre-game show. Herbstreit is 55 years old, meaning that with this season, he's spent more of his life on the show than not.

Michigan star Desmond Howard is back for a 19th season. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner and NFL standout retired from pro football in 2002 and soon began an impressive ESPN career.

Pat McAfee is back for a third season. The former West Virginia kicker and punter had an impressive NFL career and brings a massive jolt of personality to ESPN.

Who else is returning to the show in 2024?

Returning for another season are media insider Pete Thamel, now in his third year with the show; betting analyst Steve Coughlin, back for his second year; and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, marking their ninth and third season with the show, respectively.

89-year-old legendary former coach and broadcaster Lee Corso didn't make the international trip for Week 0 but will be back to make his famous headgear pick in Week 1. Corso has been with GameDay for its entire 38-year run.

What new faces will join the College GameDay Crew in 2024?

The show has pulled out all the stops by adding a new face to its broadcasting crew for 2024. Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban has moved from the sideline to television for his debut season with the show. Saban was a defensive coordinator at Michigan State when the show began its television run.

The Week 0 show will feature Irish wrestler Sheamus as the ESPN guest picker, and a trio of ESPN analysts will attempt to learn and compete in hurling.

