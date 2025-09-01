Ethan Pritchard shot in Havana, Florida: FSU drops latest update on hospitalized freshman after falling victim in Gadsden County Sheriff tragedy

Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard was reportedly shot in Havana, Florida, on Sunday night. The freshman is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition in intensive care at a Tallahassee-area hospital, FSU confirmed on Monday.

What happened to FSU linebacker Ethan Pritchard?

According to reports, Ethan Pritchard was visiting his family on Sunday evening when he was shot. At the time of the shooting, around 10 p.m., the FSU linebacker was sitting inside a vehicle outside an apartment building in Havana, as per the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

Per reports, an investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. FSU released a statement on Pritchard on Monday.

"The Pritchard Family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time. Further updates will be provided as they are available," FSU said in a statement.

Ethan Pritchard was part of Florida State's squad that beat No. 8 Alabama 31-17 on Saturday. However, he did not play a snap in the contest.

Prtichard committed to FSU in October 2023, while he was playing at Seminole High School. In his final year in high school, the LB recorded 39 tackles and seven tackles for loss in nine games.

Pritchard was expected to play for Florida State later in the season. However, it seems unlikely that he will see the field during his freshman year.

After beating Alabama, the Seminoles will aim to continue their good start to the season when they host East Texas A&M on Saturday.

