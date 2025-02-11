"Everybody around him picked his level of play": Cam Newton reveals what makes Travis Hunter stand out from the rest

Travis Hunter had a phenomenal 2024 season, proving why ͏he deserved the H͏e͏is͏man Trophy.͏ With ͏96 recept͏ions, 1,258 y͏ards and 15 touc͏hdowns͏, he was un͏stoppable on the field.

On Saturday,͏ foormer NFL MVP Cam Newto͏n said on ͏The͏ Travis Hu͏nter Show, what͏ makes Hunter so s͏pecial. Newton highlighted that Hunter isn’t just a great player, as he also elevates those around him.

“There are certain players that are good, and there are other players that make others around them good,” Newton said.

“The difference between Travis and a lot of you other players is he didn’t need to tell you or remind you how good it was. He showed it, but everybody around him picked up their level of play,” Newton added.

Newton also pointed out how players demand the ball in today's game, but Hunter operates differently.

“We’re in an entitlement era. Me, me, me, me, me. I got a ball. I got a ball, give me the ball,” Newton explained.

“But when you have guys that say, ‘Bro, we’re going to ball, and watch me ball,’ and you gotta try to one-up me. ... it’s that type of flow.”

Newton also recalled his first encounter with Hunter on the field. He made it clear to his defensive coordinator that he wouldn’t let Hunter get the best of him.

“I told my defensive coordinator... ‘Bro, he’s not going to be this,’” Newton said. [2:20 onwards]

He jammed Travis Hunter with two players, making it tough for him to move. Only later did Newton realize who Hunter was.

“Afterwards, I didn’t realize that that was the kid Deshawn was talking about ... that’s Travis,” Cam said.

Travis Hunter’s ability to dominate and push others to be better proves why he’s one of a kind.

Cam Newton shares with Travis Hunter the pressure of being the No. 1 pick

Cam Newton didn’t hold back when discussing the challenges of being the No. 1 overall pick with Travis Hunter. He put things into perspective, asking Hunter:

“You’re the top pick because what?” [16:45 onwards]

Travis Hunter replied:

“The way you play.”

Newton then explained the reality of being drafted first.

“You’re the top pick because that was the worst team in the NFL the year before,” he said.

Reflecting on his own experience, Newton shared how difficult it's to enter a losing culture.

“My issue is when I was the first pick, I went into a locker room of losers” he said.

“Guys didn't know how to win guys didn't know how to prepare they didn't take them themselves serious...I want to win yesterday I'm here to win I'm here to win Super Bowls so when when when your intensity is like that.”

For Cam Newton, being No. 1 isn’t just about talent but also about transforming a franchise.

