"Everybody deserves it": Quinn Ewers endorses impact of NIL while heading into the pro league in 2025

Quinn Ewers has been vocal about the benefits of NIL after the changes in the NIL landscape. According to reports, the quarterback earned around $6 million through NIL deals and endorsements during his stint with the Texas Longhorns.

At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ewers spoke in support of NIL. He said that every student athlete deserves to earn from NIL in college because of the hard work and dedication they put into their respective sports.

"I mean it was definitely cool. That's for sure, to be able to get paid throughout college," Ewers said. "You know, I think everybody deserves it. The amount of work that we put in through the entire year, because it's a 12 month process for us. And we got school after.

"I think that, you know, the school makes a lot of money off of what we do. So for us to be able to make a little money off of that too, I think it was really cool. Obviously NIL was the reason I left my senior year early. So there was, there was a lot that was impacted, for sure."

Quinn Ewers began his collegiate journey with Ohio State in 2021. He redshirted his freshman campaign after appearing in one game and decided to join Steve Sarkisian's team after entering the portal.

After arriving in Texas, Ewers was named the starting quarterback of the team. He remained as the QB1 of the Longhorns for the past three seasons and recorded a total of 9,128 yards and 68 TDs passing.

Ewers has another year of collegiate eligibility left but decided to forego his final year of eligibility and declared for the 2025 NFL draft. According to a report from 247Horns, the quarterback turned down an offer of $8 million in NIL funds in the process from the unknown program.

Quinn Ewers opened up about the benefits of earning through NIL

Quinn Ewers talked about the biggest benefit of earning through the new rules and regulations in NIL ahead of the Longhorns' Cotton Bowl CFP semifinal against Ohio State in January.

According to Ewers, the biggest benefit for him is the fact that he can now repay his parents, especially his mother, for their sacrifices towards helping him achieve his dreams.

"I get to pay my mom a salary which is nice, just cause, you know, the effort and work they put into me growing up," Ewers said. "I mean they both, when we were living in South Texas, they both quit their jobs and moved up Southlake .... Even when I give back I can't describe how thankful I am for everything that they do for me."

Quinn Ewers put up a decent Scouting Combine performance. He received a prospect grade of 6.16 as a good backup in the NFL to potentially develop into a starter in the future. The question that remains is which team will pick the Texas quarterback off the board in April.

