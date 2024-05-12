“Everybody was talking about leaving” - USC transfer Domani Jackson reveals the locker room emotion during Nick Saban’s retirement announcement

Domani Jackson got the biggest news about Nick Saban at his first meeting after his transfer to Alabama. The legendary coach was stepping down from the helm of the Crimson Tide program. In a recent appearance on Winner Circle Athletics, the cornerback opened up about the team's locker room emotions upon hearing the news.

Coach Saban announced his retirement in January of this year, days after the Rose Bowl loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Jackson, who had just transferred from the USC Trojans, remained steadfast in his resolve to play for the Crimson Tide. But according to him, the overall mood in the locker room was gloomy, at least for the day.

Here is what the new Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Domani Jackson had to say about the squad's reaction to Nick Saban's retirement:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Everybody was talking about they leaving. Everybody was talking about ‘oh I’m out.' The next day, man, I see everybody in the locker room. Like, y’all not going nowhere.”

Expand Tweet

Jackson said that Saban started the conversation with some personal stuff and then went on to say that he wanted what was best for the program. And that was for him to retire. Jackson said he understood as the college football legend needs his time and it didn't affect his resolve to play in Tuscaloosa at all:

“I was already there, so I said, ‘I’m going nowhere,’" Jackson said. "My whole motto was, I know what Alabama is, I know who they are, I know how they grind. Like, that's what I want to be a part of. I needed that in my life at that time.”

When Nick Saban ran to greet Domani Jackson during Rose Bowl practice

Domani Jackson started his college career at USC in 2022 amid strong interest from Alabama. Almost two years after the snub, he joined the Crimson Tide through the transfer portal just ahead of the Rose Bowl clash with Michigan in December last year.

Nick Saban was visibly excited to get his man and ran across the field to greet him amid practice. The interaction was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

Expand Tweet

Domani Jackson didn't get much play time in his freshman year at USC in 2022, and the 2023 season was a disappointment for the whole Trojans program. But when he transferred to Alabama, Saban decided it was time to retire. So the cornerback is now in the hands of new coach Kalen DeBoer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback