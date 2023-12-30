WATCH: Nick Saban makes a run to greet former USC CB Domani Jackson during Rose Bowl practise against Michigan

It's the dawn of a new era for Domani Jackson, and of course it involves the legendary Nick Saban and Alabama. Two years after the former USC cornerback snubbed Alabama for USC, he's back with the Crimson Tide. As you'd expect, none is happier with this move than Saban himself.

Saban's excitement was caught on camera at Alabama's practice on Thursday in preparation for the Rose Bowl against Michigan. Upon sighting Jackson from across the field, Saban ran over to where the cornerback was to greet him. One could tell Saban was happy to eventually have Jackson on his side, beating Michigan to obtain sign him from the portal.

Saban's contact with Jackson goes way back. Back in 2020, Jackson was a five-star prospect out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Back then, Alabama contended for Jackson's commitment with about three dozen schools and was in his top-three choice along with Michigan and USC.

Domani Jackson hardly saw game time as a freshman in 2022. He played in seven games and could only manage two tackles and one pass defended. He became a starter in 2023 and recorded a greater impact on the Trojans' defense with 33 tackles and three passes defended in 11 appearances.

Despite the improvement in Jackson's stats in 2023, it was a disappointing season overall, both for the Trojans and for him. After an initial six-win run, the team fell off and recorded five losses in its last six games. Personally, Jackson failed to record an interception and performed below his potential.

Can Domani Jackson reach his potential under Nick Saban at Alabama?

Why was Nick Saban keen on signing Domani Jackson out of high school? Without giving it much thought, one can simply point out to his rating as a prospect. Two seasons into his college career elsewhere however, Jackson's stock isn't as high as it was back then.

Washington v USC Former USC cornerback Domani Jackson

Domani Jackson may not have reached his promised potential, but that wouldn't mean the potential is no longer there. With two years of eligibility left for the the 20-year-old, there's a lot that can be achieved. And where better to aim for that than with the most reputable coach in college football?

Most importantly, Alabama offers Jackson a place to grow without the pressure and instability present at USC. The Tide, in addition to winning the SEC championship, are two games away from a potential CFP national championship title. With two of Alabama's starting cornerbacks Kool-aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold likely to enter the draft, Jackson may be an immediate starter.

